Fans Worried as Khamzat Chimaev Shares Pictures of Poor Health: “Ain’t Fighting Again”

Khamzat Chimaev, with each passing match, is strengthening his case as the most dangerous UFC fighter. However, the issue with Chimaev is that after one match, he doesn’t fight continuously like other fighters in the company. Meanwhile, he has shared the reason behind why he didn’t return soon after UFC 294 and posted photos of his poor health. This has made fans concerned to the extent that they doubt Chimaev will fight again.

Recently, Chimaev shared a post on X (now deleted) where he posted photos, stating he was very sick. He also mentioned about his hand injury suffered at UFC 294, which prevented his immediate return. More than fans, he desired to see himself back in battle. He expressed the intent to prove he’s the best and expressed hope for a quick return.

As he shared photos with the update, fans became deeply concerned, seeing him wearing an oxygen mask, in a very poor physical state, and having a broken hand. The deeply concerned fans reacted as follows:

Some fans, reacting to the update, expressed well wishes, hoping Chimaev will be alright.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ColbyUfcCov/status/1742468749356372159?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BenTheBaneDavis/status/1742453603208454214?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, another fan expressed concern, fearing they may not see Chimaev fighting again.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hevar254/status/1742461924028117282?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Likewise, other fans shared their concern for Chimaev.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KaneVision/status/1742461440991367480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrockLyons5/status/1742453033580245492?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ColbyUfcCov/status/1742470906172395778?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sam_mma1/status/1742492302390509629?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Well, Chimaev enters fights with the intention to finish everyone, and his reckless fighting style has earned him a fan-favorite status. Seeing him in this condition made fans think he was not in great shape after a solid victory against Kamaru Usman. However, after deleting the post Chimaev has shared the new update that he is good now and will soon make a comeback.

After Health Setback, Khamzat Chimaev Assures Fans He’ll be Back Soon

It appears that the health update raised concerns among fans about his well-being and future in the company, prompting him to delete the post. However, shortly after, he shared a couple of more tweets. In one, he posted a new picture with a thumbs up, suggesting that he is now in good health. Later, he shared a video addressing his health condition and confidently said he is coming for the gold. He said,

“All good. I’m coming back soon for my belt”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KChimaev/status/1742436297937994198?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

To fans’ delight, Chimaev is now in good health and recovering rapidly. The anticipation grows about his comeback – will he face Israel Adesanya or someone else? All these questions will be answered in the future.