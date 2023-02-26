Dana White May Have Lost Out on Millions by Not Booking Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley in UFC Says Former WWE Writer

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars to have graced the octagon. Despite his relatively short stint with the UFC, he made Dana White a lot of money. However, Hollywood star and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that the UFC President could have made even more if he booked his star heavyweight against his current WWE rival Bobby Lashley at one of his pay per views.

Like Lesnar, Lashley also moved away from the WWE to pursue a career in MMA. While he never made it to the UFC, The Almighty racked up quite the record in Bellator and Strikeforce, winning 15 of his 17 fights. The quality of their fights in the WWE has been questionable, but it cannot be denied that they’ve drawn huge together, and Prinze Jr. believes it would have been the same in the UFC.

Dana White may have lost out on millions by not booking Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley in UFC

For a very long time, WWE fans wanted to see Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar duke it up inside the squared circle. At one point it felt like this was going to be one of those what if’s matches. However, Lashley worked his way up and eventually became the star many predicted he would become.

The two have, since, faced each other three times since Royal Rumble last year. However, Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Dana White could have done the match first and should have just paid them to fight inside the octagon. Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, he said:

“I wonder why UFC could never make that fight. If I’m Dana White, I’m telling Bobby Lashley, here’s $5 million. Then you give Brock $5 million, give him a piece of the pay-per-view and walk home with hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Did Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley fail to deliver?

After years of calling out Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley finally got his dream match at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship. Lashley even won the match to begin his second run with the title. However, the match in itself was not very well received.

Fans believed that Lashley was made to look weak in comparison to Lesnar. The two then had another match at Crown Jewel last year, and this time Lashley appeared too dominant. Lesnar barely had any offense in. However, he managed to pick up the win, but still had to go through the ignominy of fans calling their match the worst of the night.

Their most recent encounter was at Elimination Chamber and this time they decided to have an explosive match from the get go and yet it felt like the match lacked something.

At this point, many believe that maybe they just don’t have the chemistry to pull this one off. It is not uncommon for two amazing wrestlers to just not get it right. AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens comes to mind. On paper, the two should have stolen the show every night, and yet they had one of the most forgettable feuds.

Regardless, however, a fourth match between the two will still surely sell tickets. Although, it seems that Lashley may get Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 instead and Brock Lesnar may face Omos or hopefully this is a swerve, and he goes after Gunther instead.

