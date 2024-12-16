UFC 311 Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2: Fights Announced So Far, Date, Venue and Important Updates

UFC 311 is shaping up to be the perfect way to kick off 2025, with a stacked card headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and top contender Arman Tsarukyan.

Set to take place on January 18 at the iconic Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, this event promises fireworks as two of the best in the division go head-to-head once again. With several exciting fights already announced and more updates rolling in, we’ve got all the details fans need to stay in the loop and ensure they don’t miss a single moment of this epic card.

Headlining the card is a rematch between lightweight champ Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan. Their first clash in 2019 was a scorcher, earning Fight of the Night honors, and both fighters have only gotten better since.

Makhachev is riding an incredible 14-fight win streak, with his last four victories coming against former champions. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan has been on fire, recently taking down Charles Oliveira and earning a Performance of the Night against Beneil Dariush.

In the co-main event, bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili will defend his belt against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov. This matchup came together fast, with Merab signing off on the fight after growing tired of Umar’s trash talk. Both fights promise to deliver fireworks, so mark your calendars!

UFC 311 fight card

Main card 135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

265 lbs.: Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

185 lbs.: Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelim Card

135 lbs.: Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov

205 lbs.: Johnny Walker vs. Bogdan Guskov

135 lbs.: Karol Rosa vs. Ailín Perez

185 lbs.: Zach Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas

Early Prelim Card

135 lbs.: Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos

135 lbs.: Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopai

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Date and venue

UFC 311 is set to kick off 2025 in style on Saturday, January 18, at the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Where to watch and start times

Fans can catch the prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and Disney+, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. With two title fights headlining the event, including Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan, expect the main event to begin around 1 a.m. ET for those staying up late to witness history!