“What a Troll”: Merab Dvalishvili’s Hilariously Edited Video of Sean O’Malley Leaves UFC Fans ROFL

UFC 306 scheduled for September 14 at the iconic Sphere in Paradise, Nevada is fast approaching and Merab Dvalishvili has just dropped a hilarious video, clapping back at champion Sean O’Malley. Responding to the bantamweight champion’s promo for UFC Noche, ‘The Machine’ flaunted his sense of humor by editing the same clip and posting it online on his IG, leaving fans in splits.

The video shows, O’Malley hyping up the event before he goes on to kick a miniature version of the Georgian in the head following with a wild uppercut. Dvalishvili on the other hand returned the favor by editing the video such that he suddenly appears out of the kicked doll only to deck the champ with a punch, turning him into a tiny doll before kicking him away.

You would think these guys weren’t champion mixed martial artists who would murder each other if the opportunity presented itself but some teenagers who discovered a new video editing tool.

But here we are!

Now then, the riotous clip became viral in no time and fans were left laughing their hearts out. One fan commented,

“Lmao what troll.”

This guy believes the Georgian really brought the fight to O’Malley.

“Merab really brought it.”

Meanwhile, Merab fans in the comment section urged the #1 bantamweight contender to put the champ on skates, for Mexico.

“Clowned. Please let it be so. Do it Merab. Do it for Mexico!”

Others simply lauded the Georgian wrestler’s sense of humor, returning fire using the same video while another netizen demanded a raise for the editor for the seemingly smooth transition.

“He just uno reversed that like a pro.”

“Give the editor a raise” , said another.

Meanwhile, O’Malley’s close pal and coach, Tim Welch made an appearance on Red Corner MMA, exposing the Georgian’s “kryptonite.”

O’Malley’s coach ‘Timbo’ uncovers Dvalishvili’s ‘kryptonite’

The hype around the UFC’s first event at the Sphere is through the roof with ardent fans anticipating an epic showdown.

All eyes are on the main event bantamweight feature between ‘Suga’ & Dvalishvili, both of whom have been beefing for quite some time and for good reason.

Ahead of the hotly anticipated bout, the American’s coach, Tim Welch explained how O’Malley’s style is the “kryptonite” for the Georgian’s pressure wrestling. He believes fans will find out that the tall and fast striker will be the downfall of the Georgian machine.

“I think we’re going to find out, I believe it’s going to be the tall, lanky, fast striker who can keep their distance so well. He’s so fast and has so much confidence in all four of his limbs; he can hit from where you’re not even prepared. His eyes are so good, his reaction time is so good, and I think that’s going to be Merab’s Kryptonite tonight.”

If one thinks about it, Welch was spot on with his analogy. A tall lanky striker with good distance management will mean trouble for the wrestler. Highlighting O’Malley’s reaction time and his exceptional counter-punching ability, Welch opined that that would be the chink in Dvalishvili’s armor.

But the question remains, what happens when Merab takes him down, and he will take him down at some point! Can O’Malley recover from there or are we just witnessing Khabib Nurmagomedov mauling Conor McGregor play on repeat.