“Fight With Tony Ferguson”: Frustrated Fans Offer Wild Suggestion as Miocic Shows Off Physique Before Rumored Jon Jones Bout

Stipe Miocic is training for an undisputed heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones later this year. As if fans didn’t hate the thought of this matchup enough, Miocic seems to have given them more ammo. The former UFC heavyweight champion shared a physique update as he continues training for the fight and fans are far from impressed.

While Miocic has never been a jacked or shredded guy, given that he’s a fighter, not a model, it appears his abs wouldn’t have mattered even if they were more prominent. Fans think at 41, he had very little chance of beating Jones, and want to see interim champion Tom Aspinall take the Rochester native for the undisputed title.

So fans are now begging him to give Aspinall the fight instead,

“Man let Tom fight jones bro”

One fan came up with a unique suggestion for Miocic to fight next,

“U need to fight with Tony Ferguson”

The photo reminded one fan of the condition that the heavyweight division is at the moment,

“The heavyweight division groans in its shallow grave”

Another fan had to remind the former champ how long it had been since he last fought. For context, it’s been over 3 years,

“Bro it has been a century since you last fought”

This fan believes the former champ is holding up the division by trying to fight Jon Jones,

“You’re holding up the division”

Another fan wanted Miocic to let Tom Aspinall have this fight against Jon Jones in his place,

“love you stipe but let tom have this fight w jon pls”

Speaking of Aspinall, the UFC interim heavyweight champion recently gave his thoughts on Miocic getting the title shot.

Aspinall makes Joe Biden jokes at Miocic

For the life of him, Aspinall can not fathom why Miocic is still in the title race. The Brit knows he’s done all that he can to secure a title shot next.

He won the interim heavyweight title in Jones’s absence and has since defended it once already. The undisputed title should be his by right, as is tradition.

But all he’s been asking for his a fight with the undisputed champion so that he can take it for himself. Instead, Jones and UFC president Dana White continue to bat for the 41-year-old firefighter.

So Aspinall has to wait for Miocic to fight the champ before he can get his shot. In a recent interview with UFC on TNT, he vented out his frustration, taking shots at Miocic’s age.

“The guy needs to be pulled out of the race. The guy needs to be Joe Biden’d mate, he’s too old. No one’s that interested anymore.”

Tom Aspinall on Stipe Miocic: “The guy needs to be Joe Biden’d mate, he’s too old. No one’s that interested anymore.” @ufcontnt #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/uPSUOzqone — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 9, 2024

Tom Aspinall did give Miocic his flowers, calling him the best heavyweight of all time. Regardless, the Brit believes he is now too old to be fighting for the title. And the fans seem to agree with him!