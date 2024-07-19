Jon Jones in ‘Great Spot’ Ahead of 37th Birthday, Hints at Stipe Miocic Fight Preparations

Jon Jones is looking forward to his 37th birthday as much as his next fight against Stipe Miocic. The UFC Heavyweight Champion recently posted a video of him doing pull-ups just 9 months after recovering from a torn pec muscle, stating that he was in a great spot ahead of a ramped up training camp as the countdown for the Maddison Square Garden showdown on November 9 begins.

Jones has been facing a lot of criticism for his choice of opponent as fans want to see him take on Tom Aspinall, the current interim champion, as they should.

‘Thems the rules’, as they say. If one holds the interim title when the undisputed champion is away, they get their title unification fight as soon as the latter is back from hiatus. But evidently, UFC President Dana White has had other ideas.

So fans will get ‘Bones’ in a showdown against one of the most dominant heavyweight champions in Miocic. And he’s feeling good about it too. In his Insta post, he said,

“I’m 260 pounds 16 weeks away from fighting the most decorated heavyweight in UFC history. I feel like I’m in a great spot right before training camp ramps up.”

Jones is still adamant on fighting Miocic next, after which he may or may not choose to retire. But all that is for another day. For now, all his focus is on getting better every day for 16 weeks leading up to the fight.

With not many fights left in the tank, ‘Bones’ will want to be at his physical best for the fights that he does end up taking.

However, despite being very clear on who he wants to fight, Jones still doesn’t leave any opportunity to troll the fans who say he is ducking Aspinall.

Is Jones using a Tesla to run away from Aspinall?

Jones recently flew out all the way to Arizona to pick up the new 2024 Tesla Cybertruck. And the heavyweight champion seems to be loving his new machine.

Jones does not have a very flashy garage, instead, he has practical cars, mostly SUVs. His latest purchase may be his most flamboyant car yet. Here’s what he had to say about it,

“A little something to help me run from the competition”

A little something to help me run from the competition pic.twitter.com/mysZKdthA0 — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 6, 2024

Of course, Jones means it as a joke. If he were to actually run away, a Tesla would be ill suited for the cause and given the both the champion’s and the car company’s history with crashes. So in a way, the cybertruck is the Jon Jones of cars.

Jones was poking fun at the fans that claim that he is running away from the ‘real’ competition. The competition in question is Tom Aspinall.

It will be interesting to see if the Brit will get his title shot if he beats Blaydes in a dominant manner.