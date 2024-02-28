“First Death in MMA”: Dana White Reveals Tito Ortiz Would Have ‘Killed’ Him in an MMA Fight

Dana White is once again talking about Tito Ortiz! It is no hidden secret that the UFC President and the former UFC Champion had a very public feud. At one point, White used to manage Ortiz, but their relationship soured over time and the pair even threw hands at each other. The culmination of that beef was an agreement to fight each other in the boxing ring. However, the fight never took place, but White predicted the outcome of the fight on The Rush Podcast .

Advertisement

Dana White sat down with Maxx Crosby. While on the podcast, one of the co-hosts asked him about his scheduled fight against Tito Ortiz.

The UFC President addressed the beef and spoke about what would happen in a boxing fight against Tito Ortiz, compared to an MMA fight:

Advertisement

“It ends badly for Tito Ortiz in a boxing match. If it was MMA, it would be the first death in MMA, Tito Ortiz would have killed me. Tito knows I would’ve beat the s*it out of him.”

Dana White went on to say that Tito Ortiz and his wife set a lot of conditions for the fight. They wanted MMA gloves and other such conditions.

Despite White agreeing to it, Ortiz never showed up for the fight. However, Dana White has since revealed that the pair do not have ‘beef’ anymore.

Dana White calls Tito Ortiz “dumb” but says they do not have “beef” anymore

Dana White and Tito Ortiz seem to have squashed their beef. Although they are not the best of friends, they seem to have a cordial relationship with each other. During an interview with BigBoyTV on YouTube, White revealed the UFC fighter he disliked the most:

Advertisement

“Tito’s just a really dumb human being he’s not intelligent at all, he’s very very f*cking stupid…I don’t have any beef with Tito anymore and Tito, you know you’re f*cking stupid Tito.”

Dana White then went on to explain how their relationship soured over the years. He explained how Tito Ortiz was the kind of guy to step over dollars for dimes.

Although they do not have any beef anymore. In the past, it had gotten to a point where the ‘beef’ was very physical. They would throw punches at each other if they got the opportunity.