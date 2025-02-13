Renato Moicano Impressed by UFC Champ Zhang Weili, Hilariously Suggests Fight With Alexander Pantoja

After his big win at UFC 310, Alexandre Pantoja seemed to be running out of opponents, even calling out the legendary Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. But if you ask Renato Moicano, Pantoja might not need to look that far for his next fight. Moicano suggests a fight between Pantoja and himself while adding Zhang Weili to the mix.

Weili has been on an absolute tear in the UFC, solidifying her place among the all-time greats. After her unanimous decision win over Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312, she extended her winning streak to five, showcasing her dominance in the strawweight division. Her performances have been so impressive that she has now reached the second spot on the women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

This has sparked discussions about a potential super fight between Zhang and Shevchenko, with fans and analysts eager to see how Zhang would fare against the flyweight champion. UFC CEO Dana White has even acknowledged the possibility, stating that a matchup between the two could be a “possibility” in the future.

Perhaps, once she is done with Shevchenko, Weili could turn her attention to flyweight and fight Pantoja. Asserting, that she could actually get the job done, Moicano said,

“I have a good one. Weili vs Pantoja my brother. She is f**king crazy bro.”

Moicano is, of course, joking. But honestly, that doesn’t take anything away from Weili’s greatness. She’s proven time and again that she belongs with the best of the best. From her legendary war with Joanna Jędrzejczyk to her dominant wins over fighters like Yan Xiaonan and Jessica Andrade, Weili has shown how well-rounded she is.

And she proved it again last weekend when she took on Tatiana Suarez. Whether it’s her striking, grappling, or heart, Weili has all the tools to stand out in any fight.

A Closer Look at Zhang vs. Suarez

Weili took the center of the cage early, but Suarez quickly closed the distance, getting a body lock and taking Weili down with ease. She worked from half guard, controlling the position, but not landing much damage.

Midway through the round, Suarez started to land some ground and pound before moving to side control. Weili scrambled out, but Suarez locked in a guillotine and dropped to her back.

Weili escaped fairly quickly and worked from the top for the last minute, though not much damage was done before the bell rang.

In the second round, Weili came out with a big kick and took the center of the octagon. Suarez pressed her against the cage and got another takedown, but Weili scrambled and ended up on top, landing some shots. Suarez got back to her feet and pressed her against the cage again. Weili broke free and landed a big combo. Suarez shot for another takedown, but the champion stuffed it and got top control, landing ground, and pound until the bell.

In the final round, Weili looked much faster, landing solid shots and rocking Suarez. Despite Suarez’s wrestling prowess, Weili ensured that every time she would go for takedowns, it would lead to further punishment.

Zhang Weili used elbows to hurt Suarez when she was hanging onto collar ties. She didn’t just defend takedowns, she punished them. pic.twitter.com/wiqxoNPTWa — Miguel Class (@MigClass) February 12, 2025



By the end of the fight, Weili had battered Suarez and completely controlled the entire match.