Renato Moicano Shares a Game-Changing Idea for UFC Fighters to Secure Long-Term Earnings

ISLAM MAKHACHEV (27-1-0) of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO (20-6-1) of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA Credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Renato Moicano is known for his impressive skills inside the octagon, but it’s his ability to think outside the box that really gets people talking. Whether he’s encouraging fans to dive into the works of Ludwig von Mises or sharing fresh ideas for the sport, Moicano is never shy about speaking his mind. His latest idea? A game-changing suggestion for the UFC that could help secure the long-term financial future of its fighters.

In April 2021, Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent company of the UFC, went public by offering 21.3 million shares at $24 each, raising $511 million and valuing the company at $10.3 billion.

According to Moicano, giving shares in the company could be a great way to motivate fighters as well as go a long way in building the future. He said,

“If the UFC gave TKO shares to fighters based on performance, it would benefit everyone—fighters earn long-term financial security, and the promotion strengthens loyalty and investment from its biggest stars. Reward success, build the future. #UFC #TKO.”

If the UFC gave TKO shares to fighters based on performance, it would benefit everyone—fighters earn long-term financial security, and the promotion strengthens loyalty and investment from its biggest stars. Reward success, build the future. #UFC #TKO — Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) February 12, 2025



What Moicano is suggesting is not something out of the ordinary, companies often give employees stocks based on performance and seniority as well as performance. ‘ESOP’ is a great way to make sure that the financial interests and growth of the company are aligned with that of the employer.

While this may be happening with the full-time employees at the UFC, offering the same to individual contractors which is what the fighters are, does not seem like something the UFC would go for. Regardless, Moicano’s idea leaves a lot of room for consideration.

This isn’t the first idea about financial reform Moicano has had either.

Moicano explains his love of the free market

Moicano had earlier made a splash at UFC 300, not just with his impressive win over Jalin Turner, but with some bold statements about the state of the U.S. economy.

After rallying from an early knockdown to finish Turner in Round 2, Moicano took the mic during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan and gave a shoutout to Ludwig von Mises, a key figure in Austrian economics.

Moicano explained his perspective on the economy, saying,

“A lot of people talk to me about money. But the problem is, it’s not about how much money you get, it’s about how much money you can keep.”

Renato Moicano with a legendary post fight speech and a shoutout to my little known economist hero, Ludwig von Mises#UFC300 pic.twitter.com/2moCcATQWk — Michael Sa₿at (@FreeMikeLive) April 14, 2024



He went on to talk about inflation and how government policies, like taxes and debt, affect the economy, warning, “If you don’t control the debt, that’s going to ruin this country. We need a free market of ideas”.

His message resonated, especially in Brazil, where many fans were drawn to his critique of the economic system. As his platform grows, Moicano is determined to use his voice to speak out about important issues, showing that he’s not just a fighter, but someone looking to make a difference.