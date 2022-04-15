UFC

Following UFC 273, Israel Adesanya names Alex Volkanovski “the featherweight GOAT.”

Following UFC 273, Israel Adesanya names Alex Volkanovski "the featherweight GOAT."
Adeep

Previous Article
“Larry Bird was the first big-man to shoot 3s”: Chris Webber wants the Celtics legend to be up there with the likes of Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry
Next Article
Delhi vs RCB Head to Head in IPL history: DC vs RCB stats and records 2022 IPL