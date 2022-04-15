Following UFC 273, Israel Adesanya names Alex Volkanovski “the featherweight GOAT.”

UFC middle weight Champion Israel Adesanya puts Alex Volkanovski in GOAt status post his fight at UFC 273

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski)



Alexander Volkanovski surpassed Jose Aldo as G.O.A.T. with his fourth-round TKO by Chan Sung Jung AKA The Korean Zombie at UFC 273.

City Kickboxing teammate Israel Adesanya seems to think so. With eleven straight wins in the UFC and outstanding victories over Jung, Holloway, Ortega, and Aldo, ‘The Last Stylebender’ can’t think of a fighter worthy of having a featherweight G.O.A.T. situation than Mr. Volkanovski.

“Outstanding war, Volkanovski, of course,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel . “The G.O.A.T. Featherweight G.O.A.T. Yes, I am happy now. I have never eaten breakfast, I could not eat because my adrenaline has been active. Volkanovski, I said it would be bad. It was bad. ”

Volkanovski is reluctant to call himself the greatest featherweight he has ever had but his confidence is at an all-time high following the UFC 273. The next UFC champion.

“I’m in a situation where I can do a few things, and if this class doesn’t want to settle and everyone will always be stunned waiting for sh * t, that’s fine – I’ll go up and fight lightweight,” Volkanovski told reporters after beating Jung four rounds.

“I’m an easy-to-understand hero: Take that Number 1 spot, you get that shot. If not, let’s go upstairs. I think we are in a good position to climb, maybe see what happens in this lightweight title fight, and maybe climb. Because again, I show that I am ahead of the ranks in this (featherweight) category. Maybe we go upstairs. ”

Volkanovski is currently ranked # 2 in the men’s UFC men’s pound per pound.

Alexander Volkanovski Future Plans

it seems that there isn’t a right match to the fight skill set, with the No.1 contender and others have barely given him a competition. Volkanovski seems to be interested to go up the division to fight at light weight title. He shares that he will closely look at fight between Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Also Read: “The scariest b****** on the UFC roster” – Michael Bisping names the most intimidating fighter in MMA at the moment