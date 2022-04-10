“The scariest b****** on the UFC roster” – Michael Bisping names the most intimidating fighter in MMA at the moment

Michael Bisping ranks who he thinks is the most dangerous Mixed Martial Arts fighter in the sport right now.

Michael Bisping recently praised Francis Ngannou as the most intimidating and intimidating fighter on the UFC list. He admitted that Nggannou’s green power and strength made him one of the UFC’s most feared fighters.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ gave his opinion on what makes Ngannou the most feared athlete on the UFC list. Here’s what Michael Bisping has to say about it:

“A terrible bastard on the UFC list. Listen, I know what you’re thinking, ‘Oh he hasn’t been here very long.’ “Anything. Do you want to quarrel with Francis Ngannou? The England international went on to admit that although Derrick Lewis had the most wins in his record, Nggannou’s strength and power with one punch put his opponents at great risk.

Michael Bisping went on to recall Ngannou’s UFC 218 match against Alistair Overeem, in which he beat the ‘Demolition Man’ cold in the first round with an amazing uppercut.

1. Ngannou v Alistair Overeem Uppercut from hell. Game over 😴 pic.twitter.com/8EwK30HtLm — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 19, 2022

Francis Ngannou is still training on the affected leg, showing he still keeps a check on his boxing .

Francis is currently is recovering from knee surgery and is in rehabilitation . ‘Predator’ was injured as he prepared to defend his first title against Cryl Gane.

‘The Predator’ shared photos of himself hitting the pads with head coach Eric Nicksick from Xtreme Couture. Francis Ngannou recently appeared in the UFC heavyweight title bout against teammate Ciryl Gane in UFC 270. He managed to beat ‘Bon Gamin’ within five rounds to record a unanimous victory. The judges scored 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in favor of the heavyweight champion.

Shaquille O’Neal on Francis Ngannou

Congrats to @francis_ngannou the NEW Heavyweight Champion of the World pic.twitter.com/PA4EnY9ZP0 — SHAQ.SOL (@SHAQ) March 28, 2021

“When I saw him training, I could tell he [Francis Ngannou] wanted to be a champion. That man was working hard, he was hitting like a machine, he was working hard, he was hitting the bag very hard. Then he came and picked me up. Dana knows, no man has ever picked me up,”O’Neal told ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto.

“I’m not saying I’m a great MMA fighter but I’m pretty nice with the hands… But he picked me up with ease. I was like, ‘Godd*mn, this dude is strong!’ So when he fought the other day, I was like, ‘I gotta watch him.’ And I knew coming in, he was in great shape, he was hitting hard and he was determined. This was something that he wanted.”

