“For every fighter, it varies and it’s different” – Jorge Masvidal discusses how the UFC negotiates contract with athletes

Jorge Masvidal recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the UFC recently handled contract talks.

Before his UFC 272 fight with Colby Covington, the welterweight champion recently inked a hefty contract extension. ‘Gamebred’ detailed the procedure when appearing as a guest on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast.

“We’re locked up till it makes sense kind of to them. If they said, ‘This fight is gonna generate us X, Y, Z dollars, yeah, let’s do it. We’ll put a fee on it.”

On the other hand, Masvidal noted that contract discussions might differ from one boxer to the next. Because ‘Gamebred’ is one of the company’s biggest stars, he claims the UFC offered him a lucrative contract to keep him from going free.

“My contracts all across the board are a little different. My particular one I signed [was] a five-fight deal and there’s a clause on that for time and if I was like to deny fights for a certain amount of time then it could be extended. I’ll tell you something, if I fight out these like – it’s five for five – once I get to four fights before I become a free agent, they will throw a lot of money on my face before I hit the free agency market. For every fighter, it varies and it’s different. Mine might not be the same [as] the next guys next to me. They might [have] f***ing thrown a s***load of money to me because they don’t want me to be a free agent.”

“His contract pays him like a champion and then some.” – Malki Kawa on Jorge Masvidal’s new UFC contract

According to his representative Malki Kawa, Jorge Masvidal’s new deal with the UFC “pays him like a champion.”

The contract’s details were not publicized, but Masvidal’s manager said it made him one of the top five paid athletes on the UFC roster. During an ESPN interview, Kawa stated:

“His contract pays him like a champion and then some. And the length of time will be that he will finish his career in the UFC.”

Thank you Hunter Cambell and @danawhite and my team @malkikawa @Abraham_kawa and @FirstRoundMgmt for making sure my kids will never go hungry again #blessed pic.twitter.com/C2yk5l5pru — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 3, 2022

