“You want to play gangster, I’m going to f*ck you up” – Khamzat Chimaev threatened Joaquin Buckley after he confronted Darren Till backstage

Despite having one of the most bizarre knockouts in MMA history, Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till were stumped when identifying Joaquin Buckley.

Buckley’s viral knockout, that won the MMA Junkie’s 2020 Knockout of the Year, is well-known among UFC fans. Impa Kasanganay’s jaw was caught in a spinning back kick while his other leg was hooked, making a highlight for the ages.

Unless your name is Chimaev or Till, of course.

Two fighters who competed in Buckley’s division are likely familiar with his work and perhaps have watched the highlight, but they cannot connect the two.

” I’m going to f*ck you up.” – Khamzat Chimaev attacks Joaquin Buckley

Buckley approached Till and Chimaev backstage after the ceremonial weigh-ins at UFC 273 to play matchmaker, as seen in a behind-the-scenes video shared on Chimaev’s YouTube page. Chimaev had just finished fighting Gilbert Burns, a former championship challenger, in the pay-per-view event.

Buckley ruled out a bout with Chimaev since he has decided to fight at welterweight, but he did ask Till whether he was ready to return to the ring.

Till was immediately enthralled and inquired if he would be available in July.

“July?” Buckley answered. Let’s fight in July. Come on, let’s get. London?” ” You gonna be ready?” Till responded. “I been ready,” Buckley answered. “Let’s get money.”

The two gentlemen exchanged handshakes, and the spontaneous but respectful matchmaking appeared to be complete. “Who is that guy?” Chimaev asked Till as Buckley turned to walk away. “I don’t know,” Till replied, laughing.

Chimaev found the interaction unpleasant, so he chirped at Buckley as security stepped in between them to keep them apart.

“Let’s fight now,” Chimaev said. “You want to play gangster, I’m going to f*ck you up.”

Buckley was overheard off-camera expressing that he was willing to scrap but would like to do it for the money. After all, this is prize fighting.

“F*cking b*tch,” Chimaev continued as he and Till walked away. “Nobody knows him. He takes a picture then talks about he wants to fight.”

