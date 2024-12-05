UFC Veteran Chael Sonnen Advocates Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards as a Must-See Fun Fight

Chael ‘Bad Guy’ Sonnen is no stranger to stirring the pot, and this time, he’s making a strong case for a matchup between Jorge ‘Street Jesus’ Masvidal and former welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Despite having some history with Masvidal, Sonnen is batting for what he calls a “must-see fun fight”.

With Masvidal announcing his return and Edwards currently without an opponent, Sonnen sees this as the perfect opportunity to bring these two into the octagon. The ‘Bad Guy’ shared a video on his Instagram page, claiming he would like for Masvidal to be back inside an octagon.

Hinting at the little tussle that Masvidal and Edwards had, back during UFC Fight Night 147, he said,

“I did look into this, it said that Jorge was in fact coming back. Of course my first thought is, if Leon is back, and without an opponent, and if Masvidal is back without an opponent, it would see as if we solved each other’s problems. There is only one fight that people want to see him have.”

Edwards is currently without any prospects in the UFC. He has been absent from the octagon and public life since his title loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in Manchester. But now that he has announced his return, the UFC might like to revisit this “what if” scenario.

In 2019, after some trash talk directed at Masvidal during a live ESPN interview, things escalated quickly backstage for Edwards. Masvidal confronted the former champion and landed a few sucker punches before they were separated.

The incident, which Masvidal later dubbed the “three-piece and a soda,” went viral, cementing its place in UFC lore.

Surprisingly, Masvidal faced no legal consequences or UFC discipline after leaving Edwards unable to respond, both physically and otherwise.

This is a beef that needs to be settled at some point.

Masvidal’s message for Edwards

Now, with his UFC comeback scheduled for 2025, Masvidal has officially called out Edwards, saying,

“I’ll whoop your f***ing ass. Let’s f***ing go. Maybe Dec. 7 in Vegas, maybe next year at the Super Bowl. I don’t know, but I’ll beat the f*** out of your little skinny ass.”

There’s a good chance, however, that he doesn’t get to fight Edwards. Earlier this week, the former BMF champion was called out by Michael Chandler.

Chandler. who is coming off a loss to Charles Oliveira and seems tired of waiting for the elusive Conor McGregor fight was told by a fan to look for more realistic fights. In response, he tagged Masvidal and asked if he was alight with duking it out, to which the ‘Street Jesus’ seemingly agreed!

Say word and it’s go April Miami — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) December 3, 2024



And, so, now we wait. Either of these matchups can be an absolute good old-fashioned slogfest. So if Uncle Dana is listening…