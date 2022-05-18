“Forget the job. I need to make ends meet” – Michael Johnson speaks out about his career uncertainties amidst losing streak

American Mixed Martial Artist Michael Johnson speaks out about his career uncertainties amidst losing streak.

On Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 36, the lightweight veteran was on a four-fight losing run and was 2-7 since 2016. In previous years, Johnson had beaten world-class talent like Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza, Joe Lauzon, and others, so it was a stretch.

Johnson’s return to the octagon against Alan Patrick on Saturday night was a watershed in his career. The 35-year-old broke the losing streak and won for the first time in almost three years.

“I’ve been through a lot in my life,” Johnson told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 36 post-fight press conference. “I’ve had a lot of big wins. I’ve had a lot of devastating losses, but that’s (the win over Patrick) probably one of the better moments in my life just because I was in such a dark hole. (I) went through so much to get to this point, a year and a half layoff, being broke, trying to figure out things. It feels good.”

Dealing with the losing streak wasn’t easy for Johnson. He fell into a “black hole” that included career uncertainties, difficult financial conditions, low confidence, and even the loss of those close to him.

“When you’re almost at the top, or at the top, and almost there and then you’re just reduced to nothing, it feels terrible,” Johnson said. “It feels like sh*t. Especially being an athlete. We’re all considered alpha males and we’re the best of the best – and then you sit back and realize that you’re not the best of the best. “You lost four in a row, something is going wrong. You end up being alone because your phone is not ringing enough, people are kind of turning their backs to you – which is a good thing, all the hangers just fall off themselves, so now you have time to focus on yourself and what do yo, but it’s great. “Like I said, being broke, trying to figure out which way to go in life like, ‘Do I really still want to fight? F*ck yeah I still want to fight. I’m not giving this up.’ So it’s incredible to get out that hole.”

Johnson’s KO victory over Patrick on Saturday meant a lot to him. He was able not only to end a losing run but also to assist secure his UFC contract and, more significantly, establish a foundation for his future achievements.

“F*ck, I was fighting for my life, forget the job,” Johnson said. “I need to make ends meet. I need to be successful. This is where I get my main paycheck. This is where I take care of myself and I can help my family and get through hard times. I definitely needed this to get back on track and get a little bit of weight off my shoulders. I wasn’t going to be satisfied with a decision win. I needed to put on a statement and show and prove to everybody that I still got it. I’m not going anywhere. Hey, I’m 35, but I’m just getting better.”

