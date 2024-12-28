Former PFL Fighter Defends Sean Strickland, Shuts Down ‘Overblown Bad’ Reputation After Sneako’s Hand Injury

Sean Strickland’s reputation took a hit after his sparring session with internet celebrity Sneako. Strickland showed little mercy during their training, leading fans to call him “out of control” and “crazy.” But former PFL fighter Will Fleury has defended the UFC middleweight champion. Fleury, who has trained and sparred alongside Strickland, knows him better than many others.

In a recent interview with Inside Fighting on YouTube, Fleury called out the overblown perception of Strickland’s personality.

“I think the reputation is overblown in my eyes. He is a mad b*****d obviously, like he’s tapped, you know. But you’re a fighter, you’re kind of supposed to be a little bit…He is a f*****g good teammate.”

Fleury’s take is a reminder that, in the world of combat sports, a fighter’s intensity and aggressive style can sometimes be misconstrued. While Strickland may come off as a little unhinged to outsiders, this perspective highlights the importance of camaraderie in training and the reality of what it’s like to work alongside someone who’s fiercely competitive.

For Fleury, Strickland’s reputation doesn’t match the teammate he’s come to know in the gym. He is a former UFC middleweight champion and he is now on track to another shot at the title. His hunger for being the best does not stop and it all starts from training itself.

In fact, he is such a great teammate that he teaches his techniques to anyone he trains with. Where other fighters would keep their techniques private so as to not let everyone know about it, Strickland is the opposite.

Strickland reveals his tactics

In a video posted online, Strickland opened up about the strategies he used to defeat Israel Adesanya in September 2023 and how he teaches his teammates to implement them.

“One thing that frustrates people with me is I hide body language…See how relaxed I am? I can have a full-on conversation. Step one, relax.”

Sean Strickland teaching his techniques that helped defeat Izzy pic.twitter.com/M2IBquhZ2Q — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) December 25, 2024

By emphasizing the importance of staying calm and controlled during a fight, Strickland taught his teammates how to manage the mental aspect of combat, something crucial to success inside the octagon.

Strickland’s approach to teaching is rooted in his own experiences and has been effective in high-stakes situations. His next bout will be on February 9, 2025 when he will take on Dricus du Plessis in UFC 312 at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, at the main event of the middleweight division.