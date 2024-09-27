“My Sparring Partner”: Alex Pereira Hilariously Trolls Sean Strickland for Falling Off of His Scooter

The bromance between former middleweight champion Sean Strickland and the UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira just seems to keep growing. Strickland resides in Las Vegas, so when the champ visits the Sin City, he makes sure to pop by to his gym and train with his bro. And as bros do, Pereira has no issues pulling his leg every once in a while.

Strickland has recently joined Poatan’s training camp for the Khalil Rountree fight and the two seems to be having a lot of fun, to a point where Pereira has been trolling Strickland during their sessions together.

After one such training session at the gym, Strickland was up to his usual antics riding a scooter outside the gym. He took a tumble and Pereira immediately came out and stated,

“My sparring, (partner), hey brother, good?”

Alex Pereira saying, “OH NO… my sparring partner” when Sean Strickland almost fell off the scooter is too funny LMAO #ufc307 @SStricklandMMA @AlexPereiraUFC pic.twitter.com/2Ynsn3Xt9a — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) September 26, 2024

UFC’s official influencer, Nina Marie Daniele, who also happens to be a dear friend to Strickland was also present, filming the video on her phone.

Which is why we know Strickland was basically being a teenager trying to show the UFC content creator how to drift on the electric scooter.

However, the whole gym was watching on as the former champion stumbled and fell. So naturally Pereira had to come out and make fun of his training partner.

But jokes aside, both these men are killers. Strickland with his relentless cardio and pressure fighting, where he literally keeps marching up to his opponent and never lets them breathe in peace. He is tactical and precise and knows exactly what he needs to do.

But even with all these attributes to his game, the former middleweight champion believes fighting ‘Poatan‘ is a different ball game altogether.

“He touches you, you die”: Strickland

Strickland has first hand experience of the KO power that ‘Poatan’ possesses. The American ate his left hook and buckled to the floor when they met in the octagon for the middleweight title some time ago.

Since then, he has trained with him multiple times and has felt that power even with pads. In a recent video, he spoke about why it’s scary when you’re fighting Alex Pereira,

“The problem with Alex, he touches you and you f*cking die. No matter how much I touch Alex, I ain’t gonna hurt the motherf*cking guy.”

Sean Strickland describes why fighting Alex Pereira is so terrifying pic.twitter.com/g97LioYvt7 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 23, 2024

Sean Strickland recalled their fight and how he thought he could piece the Brazilian up. However, the next thing he remembers is waking up on the floor. There are very few attributes compared to raw power. It’s why fighters with that god given talent are just so difficult to face.

One could train and just add up skill points to their game, have the perfect plan and then they get hit in the face by evolution itself! And like Faora-Ul told Kal-El in the Man of Steel, “evolution always wins“.