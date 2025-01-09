‘Francis Fleeced Them’: PFL Halves $1 Million Prize Money, Fans Question Sustainability

The PFL has long been celebrated for its unique season tournament format, where division champions pocket a cool $1 million. But starting with the next season in April, this prize money will be slashed in half, with winners taking home $500,000 instead. This surprising shift has left fans speculating, and pointing fingers at the promotion’s high-profile signing of Francis Ngannou.

The massive contract handed to the former UFC heavyweight champion has sparked online trolling, with fans joking that Ngannou “fleeced” the PFL and questioning if the organization can sustain its ambitious plans.

One joked about Ngannou’s multi-million dollar contract and said, “Francis took 10 years’ worth of winnings in his contract.”



Another fan claimed Ngannou had really taken the lion’s share of their money and said, “Francis fleeced them fr”.



This fan hit them with a reality check and claimed, “I mean no one really watches the PFL so makes sense”. Another fan, speculating the beginning of the end for the PFL, asserted, “And so it begins. What are we thinking here, fold in spring of 2026? Sooner? Get bought out?”

After acquiring top talent from Bellator, the PFL faced a serious backlash in 2024 for failing to deliver fights to some of its champions. Bellator featherweight champ Patricio Pitbull even accused PFL owner Donn Davis of breaching his contract and called for a release.

Former UFC featherweight champ Cris Cyborg also expressed frustration, claiming the PFL hasn’t provided her with opportunities since the merger. While the PFL once seemed ready to rival the UFC, these issues have raised doubts.

So, PFL’s tournament, which should have been a highlight of the season has now been overshadowed by mounting concerns from their star fighters.

It would be presumptuous to believe that UFC President Dana White would be happy to see his words about the promotion ring true to some extent. Fortunately, White has time and again taken shots at the promotion without failure.

TBT to when White slid in with PowerSlap promotion

During a town hall, Davis suggested the PFL’s recent Battle of the Giants event, headlined by Francis Ngannou, had outperformed every UFC event this year in viewership—a statement White was quick to dismiss.

White challenged Davis’ claims by comparing PFL to PowerSlap instead of the UFC. He highlighted metrics showing his new slap-fighting promotion’s dominance in social media reach, engagement, and video views, asserting that PFL didn’t have any comparison with the UFC.

He joked that Davis’s comments reminded him of politicians who talk a lot without saying anything substantial. White then took aim at the rival promotion’s business model, expressing skepticism about Davis’ leadership, and suggesting PFL wasn’t a viable competitor.

When asked about Bellator champ Usman Nurmagomedov’s future aspirations, the bossman confidently stated that most PFL fighters dream of joining the UFC eventually, barring Ngannou.