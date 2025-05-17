Joe Rogan Breaks His All-Meat Reputation by Raving About This Vegan Spot UFC Boss Dana White Loves

Joe Rogan at the ceremonial weigh-ins at MGM Grand Garden Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane

Veteran UFC caller, Joe Rogan — an avid fitness fanatic– has made it his business to rip vegans in the past, but it now seems the podcaster has turned a new leaf.

Partaking in a whole host of fad diets and training regimes in the past, the Jersey native has opened up impressively in recent years in matters of fitness regimes and his diet — particularly of the carnivore variety.

Rogan claims that the carnivore diet consists of limited carbohydrates and processed food intake. And encourages users to consume as many whole and natural foods as possible in their diet on a daily basis.

But this week on his podcast, the UFC commentator revealed he may ditch his carnivore lifestyle, at least for a while — and for a celebrity-backed restaurant no less.

Speaking with author and Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives host, Guy Fieri, Rogan boasted about the vegan restaurant of Blink-182 drummer, avid combat sports fan, Travis Barker.

“Have you been at Travis Barker’s place? No. I’ve heard that place is phenomenal,” Rogan said. “And that’s a fully vegan place in LA (Los Angeles). What’s it called? Crossroads Cafe. Yeah, I’ve I’ve heard from many of my friends — like Dana White went there,” Rogan claimed.

“Dude, it’s phenomenal. You can’t believe it’s vegan. That’s the thing about it is people have this stereotype about vegan food for a good reason,” he pointed out,

However, it is unlikely that despite hearing good things about his restaurant, the UFC commentator is planning on abandoning his trusted meat-based diet for an endless supply of the green.

Rogan shifts stubborn body fat through diet

While he’s an avid outdoorsman and a known martial artist, Rogan’s day job and his age make it impossible for him to gain a bit of weight. However, this hasn’t been the case since 2020, when the JRE host made a move towards a carnivore diet.

He lost 12 good pounds as a result. And while that may not sound drastic, it was mostly 12 lbs of fats he lost!

He also claimed the reduction of carbohydrates saw his skin condition, vitiligo, largely clear up.

“I did the carnivore diet for all of January,” Rogan said on Instagram.

“I lost 12 pounds, gained a ton of energy. My energy levels were completely flat the whole month. No ups and downs from crashing after eating. I had a belly. A lot of people made fun of me, fat-shamed me. I lost all my fat. I lost all my belly. I lost my love handles,” Rogan asserted

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

“I don’t know if I’m gonna keep eating like this, but it was tremendously beneficial,” he added, while informing fans that he had an autoimmune disorder.

Rogan claims he didn’t fully believe in the benefits of a meat-only diet but asserted that the results were visible within a month.