Francis Ngannou Earnings: How Much Money Did the Ex-UFC Star Make From Boxing?

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, earned the respect of boxing fans in his first-ever boxing match only. His outstanding performance against the noted WBC heavyweight king, Tyson Fury, on October 2023, has earned him yet another fight against Anthony Joshua now. ‘The Predator’ had also been critical of the UFC’s payouts for himself, along with several other athletes. But now that he is into boxing, numerous fans have been wondering about the amount of money he has made after his transition.

Advertisement

There are several reports about Ngannou’s income from his first and only boxing match to date. Almost all of them agree on the point that Ngannou made about $10M as his guaranteed purse from the bout.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/africanfolder/status/1718191600214454379?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But most fans may know that fighters also earn a significant amount from their share of the PPV revenues of the fight. Numerous reports also say that the Ngannou vs. Fury bout couldn’t sell the expected no. of PPVs. But none of them reveal how much Ngannou or Fury earned from their PPV points.

Hence, the fans will have to assume that his current earnings from his boxing career stand at $10M, although it’s apparent that he has made more. But, it’s probably just the beginning for the Cameroon native.

Francis Ngannou may earn more than $10M as his guaranteed purse for his next fight

Before the Ngannou vs. Fury fight, a lot of fans had doubted ‘The Predator’s’ prowess in boxing. But even those fans want to see Ngannou in the boxing ring today. This hype behind the Cameroon native’s next fight may provide him with a bigger guaranteed fight purse this time. The recent declaration also clarified that Ngannou will be facing Anthony Joshua, which can also help his cause.

Most fans may know that Joshua is an unforgettable name in the world of boxing. Hence, the clash between these two heavyweights is only expected to get bigger since it’s ‘AJ’ who is up against ‘The Predator’ this time. Both the combatants may also walk away with huge PPV point earnings after the bout due to the hype behind their upcoming fight. But most fans are currently awaiting the date revelation of Ngannou’s coveted next fight against Joshua.