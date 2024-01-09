Francis Ngannou Promises Tyson Fury-Esque Beating of Anthony Joshua, Labels Him ‘Easy Opponent’

Francis Ngannou is all set to enter the ring against Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight boxing match. As the date for the scheduled event nears, so does the fiery exchange. The Cameroonian-French fighter recently shared thoughts about his opponent.

During a discussion at The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the MMA journalist showed a video clip of promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn was seen stating how Joshua vs. Ngannou fight is going to be an “easy money fight” for ‘AJ’, but on the other hand, Ngannou thinks the opposite. He shared his take by giving an instance from his last fight against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou expressed that if Joshua would take the same punch as what I shot at Fury, ‘AJ’ isn’t getting back up again. Further, he added that he is curious to find out if ‘Femi’ has a chin strong enough to take his blows. He said,

“If AJ takes the punch that Fury took, I don’t guarantee that he’s standing up. I’ve heard that he doesn’t have a chin. I’m going to find out.”

Further in the interview, Ngannou expressed how he has no bad intentions towards ‘AJ’ due to their shared African heritage. He also appreciated Hearn’s idea of a Joshua vs. Ngannou potential rematch in Africa. Joshua was initially speculated to face Deontay but then he got set against Ngannou. But looking at Ngannou’s last performance against ‘The Gypsy King’ his confidence against Joshua looks unbeaten.

When is Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua happening?

Both these fighters are aiming for the stars and prepping for their upcoming boxing bout. Ngannou’s last fight didn’t give him a win, but his performance was an absolute spectacle. On the other hand, Anthony Joshua looks more promising as his last fight against Otto Wallin made him win with flying colors.

The excitement is at its peak in the combat world currently as Joshua vs. Ngannou boxing bout is happening soon. The event is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Even though the dates are still not confirmed, it is expected to take place on March 9, 2024. The Cameroonian-French fighter is eyeing to give Joshua the same knockout blow that Ngannou gave to Fury. The entire combat community is rooting for both these fighters but Ngannou is receiving much wise support.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold and what more details are revealed about this 10 round boxing bout.