Sean O’Malley Labels Pereira vs. Jones as ‘Bigger Fight’ Over Tom Aspinall: ‘Entertainment Aspect’

Just yesterday, Tom Aspinall further cemented his place as the true heavyweight champion with yet another first round finish. The British fighter made light work of Curtis Blaydes and then called out Jon Jones for a fight. He also suggested a possible fight with Alex Pereira with the winner taking on the winner of Jones vs Miocic. With all the fight combinations available, Sean O’Malley made his pick for which one would be the biggest of the lot.

The bantamweight UFC champion posted a video on his YouTube channel of his live reaction to the UFC 304 card. After ‘Honey Badger’ secured yet another first round finish, ‘Suga’ talked about how the ‘Poatan’ fight with Jon Jones would blow the roof off any stadium as it would definitely be the fight fans would rather watch.

“Would you rather see Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones, Alex Pereira vs Tom, Alex vs Jon Jones who would you guys rather see? I think as far as entertainment, fun aspect bigger fight would be Jon vs Alex Pereira. I don’t know how close that would be, Alex can knock anyone out. Jon could probably win that. Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is f**king interesting.”

Tom Aspinall proposes a one-night heavyweight tournament at #UFC309 on Nov. 9 in NYC. ⁃ Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira

The 29-year-old however asked fans to remember that that ‘Honey Badger’ weighs 260-pounds which is significantly more than ‘Poatan’ and therefore, it’s probably not a fight that makes a lot of sense right now, for either fighter.

‘Suga’ believes that Aspinall’s next fight should be against someone in the heavyweight division itself. In fact, it should be for the undisputed title, he feels.

Aspinall not ready to accept anything less than Miocic or Jones

In the octagon interview following another first round knockout win, Aspinall called out Jones in the most respectful manner. He said that he does not have anything against Jones personally but he just feels he is a better fighter than him.

Then in the post-fight interview, Aspinall suggested a four man heavyweight tournament on the same night Jones and Miocic fight. He proposed himself vs Pereira and Jones vs Miocic.

The winners would then fight each other. Unfortunately, Dana White was not a big fan of the idea. He still hates the critically acclaimed Tom Hardy films ‘Warrior’ because it follows a similar format.

Regardless, the Brit was adamant that no matter what, his next fight would be against the winner of Miocic or Jones for the belt and he would not settle for anything less.