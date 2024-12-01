‘From Sportive Side’ Nick Diaz Fight Makes Less Sense Than Themba Gorimbo, Says Vicente Luque

Vincente Luque is glad Themba Gorimbo replaced Nick Diaz as his opponent for the bout at UFC 310 next weekend. The Cameroonian fighter has stepped in on short notice, replacing Diaz, who pulled out citing ‘travel issues’. Luque felt that though a fight against Nick would sell better, taking on Gorimbo makes more sense for himself as well as the division, competitively speaking.

“I think the Nick fight brought that (hype). Now, when I look at this fight, from a sportive side, (Themba Gorimbo) makes way more sense.” Luque said n an interview with Guilherme Cruz.

Diaz has fought just twice in the last decade. So a win over him wouldn’t really push Luque up the rankings in the welterweight division.

On the other hand, a win against an upcoming star like Gorimbo, who is on a four-fight winning streak, would show the entire division that Luque is still a threat.

So who is Gorimbo? and why is there so much hype around him?

Gorimbo, actor Dwayne Johnson’s favorite fighter

A couple of years back, Gorimbo had gone viral when he posted his bank balance — just $7 — on X. And The Rock got in touch with him.

The former WWE superstar was touched by his story and bought him a house among other things to help him out. Since then Gorimbo has proven himself in the UFC, winning all four of his last fights. He is now preparing to beat Luque.

With just a week left for the fight, Gorimbo spoke to Parry Punch on YouTube about why he thinks he can be the victor:

“I think he’s been in the UFC for a long time and I just think he doesn’t have the hunger and the desire that I have…If I’m to fight Luque, I’ll finish him.”

The Cameroonian is confident of his abilities. Moreover, he has tremendous hunger to succeed, and will do whatever it takes to get his hand raised in the octagon.