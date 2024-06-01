mobile app bar

“Fu*k Him”: Dustin Poirier Brushes Off Conor McGregor’s UFC 302 Support with Three-Word Reply

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Fu*k Him”: Dustin Poirier Brushes Off Conor McGregor's UFC 302 Support with Three-Word Reply

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Credits: Imago

Conor McGregor just got decked with an F-bomb! With yet another title shot aligned for Dustin Poirier against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 his old foe, the ‘Mystic Mac ‘got in his prediction, giving ‘The Diamond’ the upper hand as he saw the American winning the title. Poirier however, wasn’t moved by this, not even a little bit.

When asked about what it felt like to have the support of his former rival, he gave the former double champ an earful, saying,

“Man, f**k him!” 

There’s still a bit of animosity between Poirier and McGregor even after a trilogy. Well, one can’t blame Poirier, nobody wants to hear things from McGregor, especially about their loved ones and the Irishman’s comments about his wife, Jolie Poirier just seemed out of pocket and uncalled for.

Even while the reporter at Kairouz Bros laughed it off, Poirier had a menacing poker face and doubled down when the interviewer asked him again.

All that said Despite the bad blood, the Louisiana native returned the favor to McGregor, giving him the edge in his comeback super fight against Michael Chandler.

Poirier picks Conor McGregor against Chandler – “He’s going to knock out Chandler”

2024 started out with a bang with UFC 300 firing on all cylinders. This was followed by UFC 301, headlined by Alexandre Pantoja in Rio and now we’re back again in the US, specifically at Newark, NJ with UFC 302.
The card will feature a title fight between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev in the main event, promising the fans an absolute banger. While the fandom is awaiting this epic showdown, what they are really hyped about is the return of McGregor.
After a three-year hiatus, the Irishman is back in action as he takes on Michael Chandler at 170 pounds.
With Poirier having fought and beaten both fighters, there’s nobody in a better position to judge the odds in that fight. So without much ado, the Louisiana native claimed that if McGregor was in any shape or form resembling the time before his injury, Chandler would see the light.

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these