“Fu*k Him”: Dustin Poirier Brushes Off Conor McGregor’s UFC 302 Support with Three-Word Reply

Conor McGregor just got decked with an F-bomb! With yet another title shot aligned for Dustin Poirier against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 his old foe, the ‘Mystic Mac ‘got in his prediction, giving ‘The Diamond’ the upper hand as he saw the American winning the title. Poirier however, wasn’t moved by this, not even a little bit.
When asked about what it felt like to have the support of his former rival, he gave the former double champ an earful, saying,
“Man, f**k him!”
There’s still a bit of animosity between Poirier and McGregor even after a trilogy. Well, one can’t blame Poirier, nobody wants to hear things from McGregor, especially about their loved ones and the Irishman’s comments about his wife, Jolie Poirier just seemed out of pocket and uncalled for.
Even while the reporter at Kairouz Bros laughed it off, Poirier had a menacing poker face and doubled down when the interviewer asked him again.
All that said Despite the bad blood, the Louisiana native returned the favor to McGregor, giving him the edge in his comeback super fight against Michael Chandler.