“Fu*k Him”: Dustin Poirier Brushes Off Conor McGregor’s UFC 302 Support with Three-Word Reply

Conor McGregor just got decked with an F-bomb! With yet another title shot aligned for Dustin Poirier against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 his old foe, the ‘Mystic Mac ‘got in his prediction, giving ‘The Diamond’ the upper hand as he saw the American winning the title. Poirier however, wasn’t moved by this, not even a little bit.

When asked about what it felt like to have the support of his former rival, he gave the former double champ an earful, saying,

“Man, f**k him!”

There’s still a bit of animosity between Poirier and McGregor even after a trilogy. Well, one can’t blame Poirier, nobody wants to hear things from McGregor, especially about their loved ones and the Irishman’s comments about his wife, Jolie Poirier just seemed out of pocket and uncalled for.

Even while the reporter at Kairouz Bros laughed it off, Poirier had a menacing poker face and doubled down when the interviewer asked him again.

All that said Despite the bad blood, the Louisiana native returned the favor to McGregor, giving him the edge in his comeback super fight against Michael Chandler.

Poirier picks Conor McGregor against Chandler – “He’s going to knock out Chandler”

2024 started out with a bang with UFC 300 firing on all cylinders. This was followed by UFC 301, headlined by Alexandre Pantoja in Rio and now we’re back again in the US, specifically at Newark, NJ with UFC 302.

The card will feature a title fight between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev in the main event, promising the fans an absolute banger. While the fandom is awaiting this epic showdown, what they are really hyped about is the return of McGregor.

After a three-year hiatus, the Irishman is back in action as he takes on Michael Chandler at 170 pounds.

With Poirier having fought and beaten both fighters, there’s nobody in a better position to judge the odds in that fight. So without much ado, the Louisiana native claimed that if McGregor was in any shape or form resembling the time before his injury, Chandler would see the light.