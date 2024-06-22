Dillon Danis Under Fire for Mocking Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev Using Disabled Person’s Video

Controversialist and Conor McGregor’s BJJ coach, Dillon Danis is back with more theatrics. This time, the 30-year-old readied his guns, aimed at the former undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his pal, Islam Makhachev before firing off some very controversial shots. Unfortunately for Danis, the fandom did not find the humor in the insensitive post and turned their back on the American, proceeding to bash him brutally.

The original post shared by Danis on Instagram showed a video of two people having food, and was captioned,

“Gotta love Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev’s relationship, so wholesome.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dillondanis

Now coming to the meat of the matter. Danis, in an effort to stay relevant, made a quick post of two disabled people having some food, mocking Nurmagomedov and Makhachev. Seeing the two melted the fandom’s hearts but Danis’ inconsiderate joke got them enraged and they soon denounced the former Bellator contender unapologetically.

Comments like, this one below flooded the fighter’s post with netizens livid over the fighter’s indecent and heartless joke.

“What a flop this bloke.”

Some fans stated the obvious, enlightening the fighter with their comments,

“I’m all for dissing ppl, But not like this man.”

“NOT OKAY TO MOCK DISABLED PEOPLE. Where is your humanity???”

Another user mentioned that Danis much like his fight against Logan Paul took a loss with his vile post while a second fan trolled him for losing to the YouTuber-turned-fighter.

“Extremely common Danis L.”

“Bro….. you literally got beat up by Logan Paul…..”

Well, Danis’ antics don’t stop there, as it seems like the fighter is going after anything that moves. He recently took a dig at one of the NELK boys, getting himself into another debate in the community.

Dillon Danis goes after one of the NELK boys

Following his fight against Logan Paul, Dillon Danis seems ready to take up arms against anyone. His alleged ex-girlfriend and her husband all were on Danis’ hitlist, as he went against them without any second thoughts. In fact, the fighter seems desperate for attention, even trying to pick up a fight with UFC veteran and lightweight contender Bobby Green, sliding into his DMs only to get trolled.

Health is wealth on god. If I didn’t get into the gym in highschool I would be a loser right now pic.twitter.com/5TMTw5lKqX — Steve Will Do It (@stevewilldoit) June 21, 2024

The last on Danis’ list is Stephen “SteveWillDoIt” Deleonardis, a member of the popular YouTube channel, the NELK Boys. In an effort to inspire the community, Steve posted a clip of him in the gym working out coupled with a motivating caption. Yet, to Danis, it was an opportunity to start a new beef. Instead of lauding the personality for being a good role model, he called him a “loser” and trashed him online.