UFC Fans Come to Kayla Harrison’s Defense After Old Footage Shows Ronda Rousey Dominating Her

As the new bantamweight champion, Kayla Harrison now finds herself under the microscope of UFC fans. Especially now that she plans on welcoming the GOAT, Amanda Nunes, for a title fight.

Following Harrison’s championship victory at UFC 316, the UFC brought ‘The Lioness’ into the octagon to tease a potential fight. Both fighters faced off. The only thing that remains is for the UFC to announce a date and time for the mega fight.

Despite it still being early days, it would seem a section of the fanbase is already writing Harrison off, especially in light of Nunes’ resume.

And now old footage from the bantamweight champion’s wrestling days has emerged, where an 18-year-old Ronda Rousey was seen up against the then 15-year-old Harrison. While seeing Harrison being controlled soundly by Rousey has some fans shocked, some others are stepping up to defend the Olympic gold medalist.

“3-year age gap in the teens is a huge advantage,” one fan said, noting their age difference.

A second fan asked the community to look at their records in the Olympics and added, “Rousey do not win gold medal,” as a third reiterated, “I only see 1 gold medalist…”

Most Instagram users were convinced that an older Harrison would have changed the outcome of the fight, “15 and 18 is a big difference. I bet 18yo Kayla beat 18yo Rhonda”.

However, even as Harrison prepares for the biggest MMA fight of her career against Nunes, this UFC legend believes it’s time for her to hang up the gloves for good.

Harrison should retire, says UFC Legend

Demetrious Johnson thinks this is the perfect opportunity for Harrison to retire, claiming that the Nunes fight would be a blot on her otherwise spectacular career.

Harrison is a 2-time Olympic gold medallist, a two-time PFL champion, and now a UFC champion. But to ‘Might Mouse’, fighting Nunes is a bad matchup for her and is not something she should consider.

“Kayla Harrison is calling out Amanda Nunes. I think that’s a very, very bad idea.. If I was Kayla Harrison, I would retire from the sport, don’t fight Amanda Nunes,” Johnson asserted.

Harrison responded to the statement by claiming that while she was a fan of the ‘Mighty Mouse’, her belief in herself was unshakeable.