“Fu*kn Loved That”: Wholesome Video of Ilia Topuria’s ‘Beautiful’ Family Reacting to UFC 298 Win Has Fans in Awe

Ilia Topuria is the name in every UFC fan’s mouth. The Spaniard captivated the fans with his vicious fighting skills that earned him the UFC Featherweight title. Topuria’s second-round performance against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 proved to be pivotal in his win. He pushed the Australian to the cage and then unloaded, landing good combinations. In an attempt to counter, Volkanovski left himself wide open and got caught with a right hook.

Ilia Topuria’s win came as a shock to many who doubted him. Topuria’s family themselves were shocked as a video of them reacting to his win went viral on X.

Here’s what fans had to say about the reaction that went viral on the internet:

“It is awesome seeing the families and countrymen react to new champions”

One user had this to say about Ilia Topuria’s family:

“I f*ckn loved watching that fr”

Another user stated:

“This is BEAUTIFUL”

One user stated that Ilia Topuria’s family was wholesome:

“I love watching this kind of stuff, wholesome af”

Ilia Topuria feels divided on whether he should give Alexander Volkanovski a rematch

Ilia Topuria is now the champion and will now be thinking of who he should fight for his first title defense. The first name that pops to mind is Alexander Volkanovski, for an immediate rematch.

The Spaniard could look to solidify his legacy by giving ‘Volk‘ the rematch and beating him again. However, per MMA Junkie on X, the champ feels divided:

“I’m going to give him a rematch because he’s a good person, but at the same time, it’s time to move on. It’s time to clean up the division.”

Ilia Topuria has a big decision to make. However, one thing is for sure, no matter the opponent, he will make his first title defense in Spain, in front of his home crowd.

Following his victory against Alexander Volkanovski, he called out Conor McGregor in his octagon interview. The Spaniard wants to fight McGregor in the historic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.