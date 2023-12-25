Gervonta Davis Religion: Is the American Boxer Muslim?

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis knocked Ryan Garcia out with a liver shot in his previous match, proving his insane punching power yet again. Despite being just 29 currently, Davis has amassed a record that boasts of winning championships across three weight divisions. This has also earned him a huge fanbase that often wants to know more about him. Well, a large chunk of his fans have often wanted to know about the Baltimore native’s religion as well.

Advertisement

Most fans might have guessed from ‘Tank’s’ name that he was born into a Christian family. Both his father, Garrin Davis, and his mother, Kenya Brown, are Christians. Gervonta also used to follow the religion that he was born in. But he decided to make a change and convert to Islam just a few hours back. A post from the combat sports covering Instagram account, ‘Full Violence’ revealed that ‘Tank’ converted to Islam recently. Their caption read:

“Tank converts to Islam”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1QAmKQvJqB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Several boxers, including the Greats, Muhammad Ali, and Mike Tyson, had also taken Davis’ path and accepted Islam previously. They believed joining Islam would help bring discipline into their lives and guide them on a better path. Well, most of his fans may know that Davis‘ life outside the boxing ring also packs several controversies. His nonchalant lifestyle may have prompted him to choose Islam as the guide to a better life.

When and whom is Gervonta Davis fighting next?

It’s quite apparent that a large chunk of Davis’ fanbase is also awaiting his return to the ring eagerly. ‘Tank’ had his last bout against the noted, Ryan ‘KingRy’ Garcia on 22 April, where he put up an awesome showcase of his skills. Both fighters matched each other up in terms of skills right from the opening seconds of the bout. But, the eighth round of the bout displayed ‘Tank’s’ insane punching power once more. He knocked down Garcia with a heavy liver shot, a blow from which ‘KingRy’ never recovered and lost the bout.

Advertisement

‘Tank’s’ previous KO victory has his fans even more hyped up for his next fight. Currently, three names might become the next obstacle in the Baltimore native’s way. There are talks of a Davis vs. Garcia rematch in the boxing community. However, a large chunk of boxing fans also see the multiple title-holding Devin Haney and the noted Shakur Stevenson as able rivals for Davis. But as of now, there’s no confirmation about ‘Tank’s’ next rival, which has his fans speculating about who it will be.