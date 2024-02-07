Gina Carano Disney Lawsuit: Why Is Elon Musk Supporting ‘Mandalorian’ Actress? What Did She Do?

Another day and yet another controversy started brewing as former MMA fighter Gina Carano, known for her role as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, is suing Disney and Lucasfilm. Interestingly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is backing the fighter-turned-actress in the case following her termination over her social media posts. Now, talks about Carano and the Twitter Chief are dominating conversations everywhere due to their recent lawsuit.

According to reports, Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for discrimination and wrongful termination, seeking to be recast in her role. Interestingly, Musk is covering her legal fees as part of his pledge to support individuals claiming discrimination on Twitter. Now the question arises: What did she do to get terminated?

What did Gina Carano say that got her fired?

As per The Guardian, Carano got fired in 2021 for a social media post where she compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust. And not just that, she also mocked mask-wearing during the pandemic. Subsequently, she was axed from the show and later cut ties with her agency, UTA.

And in response to that, the MMA fighter-turned-actress stated that although she shared thought-provoking quotes, pictures, and memes, and occasionally used them, not with aggression but with respect and comedy, to keep the atmosphere lighthearted in tough times. Additionally, she argued her male co-stars could speak freely without consequences, but she couldn’t. So now, with the help of Musk, she is suing the giants of the entertainment industry.

Why is Elon Musk Helping the Former MMA Fighter?

Elon Musk, known for his support of free speech, a few months ago offered legal representation to anyone fired from his platform for exercising that right. As Carano qualified for it, the former MMA fighter is now receiving support from him, which she initially thought no one would take her case against the giant companies.

And now, after a lawyer hired by X investigated her story, X believes strongly in her case and arguments so they are moving forward. She claimed she was grateful to Musk for shining a light on the situation. It will be interesting to see if she can win her legal battle, just as she did in MMA.

Was Gina Carano a champion MMA fighter?

Talking about her MMA career, she was a dominant fighter and indeed a pioneer in the sport for women athletes. Thanks to Carano, women around the globe have been provided a platform to follow their aspirations and passions.

She has a stellar record of 7-1-0, and while she was a pioneer and helped popularize the sport, she never was a champion in the UFC or Strikeforce. Subsequently, she transitioned to Hollywood and left the sport for her acting career. Before the drama, she was an actress who was praised for her action scenes. And now it will be interesting to see what happens in her case as she struggles now.