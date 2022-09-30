Women’s MMA Pioneer Once Admitted to Joe Rogan That ‘Old Fashioned’ Nick Diaz’s Rejection of Female Combat Shocked Her

“I love Nick Diaz. You cannot be a fight fan and not love Nick Diaz.” Words stated by the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor, hold true to this day.

Nick Diaz is the one true ‘BMF’. The 209 resident, has always held a forthright and candid personality. It’s the reason why the genuine supporters of martial arts adore him so much.

Never one to back down from a fight, Nick Diaz has fought the best fighters of his time. And despite his record, the majority of his contests were barn busters. The cardio machine has always left it all in the octagon and isn’t afraid of being caught.

Diaz, made his debut in 2001, ranging back more than two decades ago. The achievements and accolades racked up by Stockton’s own belong ‘Hall of Fame’ worthy.

However, it’s his intriguing personality that has had the MMA community enthralled and dazzled for this long. Nick’s best moments outside the octagon have come from his appearances at the press conferences.

Women’s MMA pioneer, Gina Carano, shared a rather fascinating perspective on Nick Diaz’s opinion of women in MMA, while on the Joe Rogan podcast.

Women’s MMA has for the longest period been a controversial subject within the martial arts society. The question that has been raised is whether should women fight.

Nevertheless, thanks to Gina Carano, women around the globe have been provided a platform to follow their aspirations and passion. As it stands, the growth of the sport today is extraordinary.

On an episode of the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’, Gina Carano shared a frame of reference to Diaz’s outlook on the matter.

Carrano stated-

“He was like sitting there before a fight, and we’re having our post weigh-in dinner, and he was like, “I got to tell you, I don’t really like women fighting”..He’s like “I don’t like what you do. I don’t like women fighting.”

Carano added that she told Nick Diaz that he was old fashioned and it was okay for him to have his views. The elder Diaz brother then went on to amuse her by acting like an old fashioned gentleman for the rest of the evening.

Nick Diaz, on record, has stated that he doesn’t enjoy fighting. The former Strikeforce and WEC Welterweight champion has also stated on multiple occasions, that he does it because he has to. To earn a living simply put.

As such, you might get an insight as to why, the Stockton native, has his questions regarding women’s MMA.

