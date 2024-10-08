“Greatest Card Ever”: UFC Pumps Fans for UFC 308 Topuria vs. Holloway With New Trailer

Following the grand success of UFC 307, the promotion is headed to Abu Dhabi once again for a banger of a fight card. The MMA frontrunner has also released a promo UFC 308 leaving fans in awe of the October 26’s sensational card.

With the ‘BMF’ Max Holloway taking on the featherweight king, Ilia Topuria in his first title defense, the hype around the upcoming event was always through the roof.

And now with the promotion upping the ante with a fresh new trailer in the heel of last week’s UFC 307 extravaganza, netizens poured in to already celebrate the fight card.

“Greatest card ever.”



Another fan much like others couldn’t contain his excitement and commented,

“I can’t wait for this sh*t.”

This man already has goosebumps.

“This event is gonna be so sick.”

Others were thrilled to see ‘The Blessed’ back in action and hoped to see the Hawaiian capture the belt from Topuria.

“Any fight with Max has got to get the blood pumping!”

It was also good to see the otherwise nice fandom of Max Holloway trash-talking.

“@BlessedMMAis going to smoke him.”



Now, besides the epic featherweight title fight, the promotion has put together a barnburner of a co-main event between former middleweight champion, Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker and UFC’s boogeyman Khamzat Chimaev.

But before getting to UFC 308, the featherweight champion is already starting at war with the #1 pound 4 pound champion, Islam Makhachev, firing away several messages aimed at the Dagestani.

Ilia grows his ambition and challenges Makhachev

While ‘El Matador’ is on everyone’s lips, because his ambition knows no limits, the Spaniard wants to be the first to knock out Holloway, even citing his next target in Islam Makhachev (26-1).

Topuria first praised the UFC lightweight champion and called him a great fighter but claimed that the Dagestani talked too much and they could resolve all their differences in the octagon.

Ilia Topuria says he'd be down to fight Islam Makhachev 👀 "[Islam] is a great fighter. Sometimes he talks too much… but we can always resolve it in the octagon. Not in the streets because I'll have to pay for his medical bills." (h/t @MMAPROSPICK) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/ykaLQOY3Q0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 3, 2024

The Spaniard was then warned by welterweight champion Belal Muhammad to not pick with people he couldn’t beat. But Topuria had other ideas.

So now, Makhchev has issued a warning of his own.

“If he continues in the same spirit, it will end badly for him. Something could happen. So far no one crossed any personal boundaries, that hasn’t happened. He [Topuria] needs to focus on his weight class and defend the belt at least once.”

Though a bout between the two at this point is a distant dream, Topuria certainly has gotten Makhachev’s attention and fans might have a super fight in 2025.