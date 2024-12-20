‘Greatness’: Conor McGregor Expands BKFC to Dubai and Italy, Reveals Lineup Featuring Ex-UFC Opponent

Sep 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor waves to fans as he walks on the field before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images

Conor McGregor is at it again, making waves far beyond the Octagon. The MMA superstar has taken his business empire to the world of bare-knuckle fighting, and now BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) is expanding to Dubai and Italy under his influence.

The rapidly growing sport has announced its entry into these exciting markets with a lineup of must-watch fights, including a clash featuring one of McGregor’s former UFC opponents, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

BKFC’s 2025 fight calendar kicks off in January with Alvarez taking on Jeremy Stephens (the ‘who’ from “who the fook is that guy” fame). The same fight card also includes former UFC fighter, Ben Rothwell.

The promotion will be expanding its business into Dubai for its first event on April 4th and 5th, then follow it up with a tour of the valleys of Italy, but at this point in time, there is no confirmed date for that event.

Needless to say, McGregor’s addition to the promotion has played a huge role in its expansion. One can now only hope that he uses a similar motivation to return to the octagon.

Unfortunately, the Irish fighter is still throwing curveballs.

McGregor vs Logan Paul?

McGregor is putting his MMA return on hold and shifting gears to boxing—this time in an exhibition match against Logan Paul in India. The former two-weight UFC champ, who hasn’t fought since his leg injury against Dustin Poirier in 2021, confirmed on X that he’s in talks with the Ambani family to make the fight happen.

McGregor dismissed rumors of a matchup with Ilia Topuria and said he’ll focus on returning to the Octagon after this.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024



Logan Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer and WWE star, has had his share of exhibition fights, including a draw with Floyd Mayweather and a win over Dillon Danis.

For McGregor, this will be his second boxing appearance, with his first being the high-profile loss to Mayweather in 2017. This means Michael Chandler, who has been calling him out and waiting for that big money fight for more than two years now will have to wait longer.

Although if wiser heads prevail, Chandler would look to the existing roster in the lightweight division and try and earn the big bucks the way everybody else does- going for the title against Islam Makhachev.