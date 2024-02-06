“Hard as F*ck”: UFC Veteran Bruce Buffer Hypes Kansas City Chiefs at Opening Night of Super Bowl LVIII, Fans React

Over the years, the UFC has grown to be the world leader in MMA. In the two decades that the company has existed, a lot of things have changed. However, one thing that has remained constant amidst changes is Bruce Buffer and his iconic voice. The 66-year-old started working with the UFC and has been a staple ever since. Given his ability to capture the audience, it was not long before other sports came knocking on his door. And thus, fans couldn’t stop commenting about him on X.

Bruce Buffer recently expanded his horizons and started working with the NFL as well. Monday was the first day of the Super Bowl week, which meant media day. Buffer was hired as the announcer as he introduced the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers as they walked out to answer questions from the fans and the media. Needless to say, Buffer’s presence evoked some strong reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to Buffer’s debut with the NFL.

One fan said, “It’s gonna be “and still” on Sunday.”

Another fan said, “This is so extra.”

Another fan added, “I was like WTH, then realized this is in Vegas.”

“That was irritating as hell! Just my opinion tho. The Cirque and drum line was pretty sweet tho.”– Not all fans were impressed with Buffer’s involvement.

“That was awesome, Bruce is goated”– added a fan in admiration of Buffer.

An angry fan commented, “Super Bowl turned hunger games…wack. This is lame.”

Another fan added, “Actually goes hard as f*ck.”

Buffer’s involvement in the event is fitting, since this is the first time the Super Bowl is being held in the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

Will Bruce Buffer be involved at Super Bowl LVIII as well?

Super Bowl LVIII takes place this weekend between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The event will take place at the newly opened Allegiant arena in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, at this point in time, there are no reports that suggest Bruce Buffer will have any involvement in the Super Bowl itself. This is the first time that the Super Bowl has been held in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have the chance to further solidify themselves as a dynasty in the league. The 28-year-old has the chance to win his third ring since entering the league a few years back. On the other hand, ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Brock Purdy has the chance to script history. If the 49ers win, Purdy will be the lowest picked starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl.