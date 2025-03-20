‘Manifestation Is Real’: Nina Marie Daniele and Fans Amazed as UFC Fighter’s Bruce Buffer Tattoo Reflects Dream Come True

‘It’s Time!‘, is a phrase that has been immortalized in the MMA circuit, thanks to Bruce Buffer. The iconic announcer has become synonymous with the UFC and his introductions have been memorized by every hardcore UFC fan. So when an up-and-coming fighter hears the iconic announcer say his name for the first time in the octagon, it is an achievement in itself. And that’s exactly what happened with Jordan Vucenic.

The English professional Mixed Martial Artist only made his UFC debut back in August last year. And despite losing his debut fight, he claims fulfilled his lifelong dream courtesy of Buffer; so much so, that he’s gotten the announcer inked across his thigh.

In an interview with the UFC, he explained this decision and explained that this was something he wanted to do for his hometown. “I’m from a small place, and not a lot of people make it out from where I’m from. So I used to always say to people, imagine one day, I’m gonna have Bruce Buffer say, fighting out of Corby England.”, he said.

Fans, UFC fighters, content creators, and Buffer himself reacted to his interview, praising him for making it to the UFC.

“Wow, Thank You Jordan For This Amazing Honor,” said Buffer.

While Nina Marie Daniele spoke about the power of making dreams come true and added, “Manifestation is real.” One fan wished the Brit luck for his upcoming fight, “@jordanvucenicmma gonna be a show man good luck!!”

Another fan praised Vucenic for never giving up, revealing how they always had faith in him, “Always knew you would make it bro a never give up kind of man .”



Vucenic will be looking to do Corby proud when he fights this weekend in front of his home crowd against Chris Duncan. If he wins and keeps doing so, perhaps one day, he might also join the likes of the three UFC athletes, Buffer has bestowed the privilege of calling, ‘the one the only’

Buffer immortalizes Alex Pereira At UFC 313

This is a mark of the highest respect the American announcer can show for a UFC athlete. Since its inception, the UFC has had over 3000 athletes and only, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor have had the privilege of being addressed by Buffer as “the one, the only”

And as former 205 lb champion Alex Pereira stepped into the octagon to defend his light heavyweight title for the 4th time in 12 months, Buffer realized he was in the midst of something special.

So to mark the occasion, he bestowed the same honor on ‘‘Poatan‘ as well, much to a roaring crowd’s delight.

Bruce Buffer announces Alex Pereira as ‘The One, The Only’ He’s only done it for Jon Jones and Conor McGregor before #UFC313pic.twitter.com/2MFtvFwCax — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 9, 2025

And even though Pereira went on to lose the fight, there is none more deserving. It takes a special talent to be talked about as a great of the sport with only 4 years under the UFC banner. Yet, the Brazilian has managed to achieve so with multiple title fights, wins and successful defenses. He will now be looking to live up to this name when he secures a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev in a bid to win his belt back.