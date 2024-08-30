UFC Icon Bruce Buffer Reflects on Muhammad Ali’s Legacy Using His Legendary ‘Champions’ Quotes

UFC icon Bruce Buffer recently took a moment to reflect on the lasting impact of Muhammad Ali’s legacy. The voice of the octagon took to social media to share a few wise words imparted by the late boxer known for his wisdom and courage as much as his prowess inside the squared circle.

Bruce Buffer was in his early teens when Ali was at the peak of his career. The younger Buffer sibling was in close proximity to the sport as he wanted to become a part of it.

Therefore, it is only natural that he considered Ali one of his sporting idols and used him as a source of motivation for himself and budding fighters. Buffer shared a quote from Ali on his Instagram stories, which said,

“Champions aren’t made in the gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them — a desire, a dream, a vision.”

The statement could not be more accurate, especially regarding combat sports. A significant number of fighters in combat sports come from an impoverished background.

Their main aim in the sport is not only to win accolades and championships but also to have a deep desire to uplift themselves and their families from their current economic situation.

Bruce Buffer on Instagram pic.twitter.com/tcrM4rmOpo — MMAFanatic (@FanaticMma10) August 30, 2024



Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Canelo Alvarez, and Conor McGregor—the list is endless of fighters who have proven Ali right. Today, his grandsons are keeping the family name alive by forging their own paths in combat sports.

The Ali name lives on

It is not often that we see members of the same family succeeding in combat sports. However, that is not the case with the Ali family, for whom fighting runs in their blood. Muhammad Ali’s grandsons are now continuing his legacy in combat sports in boxing and MMA.

Nico Ali Walsh is a boxer with an 11-1 record. The 24-year-old is on a three-fight win streak and is a promising talent who was in talks with a fight with the likes of Jake Paul.

His brother, Biaggio Ali Walsh, switched to MMA and is two fights into a professional MMA career. He recently made headlines by securing a sub-1-minute knockout win in just his second fight with the PFL.

Both men have a very bright future in front of them, and certainly, this will not be the last time you hear of the Ali name in combat sports.