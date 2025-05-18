Bruce Buffer Trades His Octagon Voice for ‘Horse Racing’ Eyes NBA, NFL, NASCAR, and F1 Next

Veteran Octagon caller Bruce Buffer has certainly made an iconic name for himself in the UFC, but the mainstay seems to be eyeing an eventual transition to other sports.

Buffer, who has served as a long-time Octagon announcer for the promotion, made his first appearance at UFC 8 before beginning his role on a full-time basis back in 1997 for the UFC 13 card in Georgia.

And in the time since, Buffer, the half-brother of legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer — has been a mainstay in the organization ever since. Rarely not making the walk to the Octagon to introduce the combatants and confirm the official result, Buffer has been drafted out on occasion for former WEC announcer Joe Martinez.

And this was the case over the weekend, with Martinez replacing Buffer for UFC Vegas 106 — which featured Brazilian star Gilbert Burns returning in a main event bracket. On social media this week, the Tulsa native called the action at a horse racing event in Baltimore. To boot, he announced plans to call the action at a host of other events.

“Announcing the “Riders Up” call to begin the 150th Preakness Stakes horse race in Baltimore, Maryland was a very cool experience,” Buffer posted on Instagram.

“The winning horse Journalism, ridden by jockey Umberto Rispoli, made a remarkable recovery coming from behind to win,” he added.

“When called upon I’m always ️️ “Ready To Roar” whether it be from the UFC Octagon to the “Sport Of Kings” to the gridirons of the NFL MLB ballparks, NBA arenas NHL arenas the tracks of F1, NASCAR & motorsports ️ & to the fields, arenas, stadiums & locales of all sports. “IT’S TIME,” he announced on the social media platform.

And according to reports to boot, Buffer makes a pretty penny from his numerous announcing gigs. But it’s the UFC that seems to splash the cash the most for his iconic talents.

Buffer’s estimated UFC salary

Reportedly earning close to a cool $3,000,000 a year for his talents inside the Octagon, Buffer is also said to make flat fees for ‘Fight Night’ billed cards. And an even bigger sum for his appearances on pay-per-view cards.

As per Financhill, Buffer is said to net a cool $50,000 for his vocal talents on ‘Fight Night’ cards. It’s to be noted that while these are estimates, this payday would come much higher than what actual fighters on the same card receive.

As for flagship outings, Buffer is said to earn closer to $100,000 to bring his talents to the Octagon.

Approaching his 68th, Buffer has chalked up a legendary career as the ‘Voice of the Octagon’ since his full-time position began over two decades ago.