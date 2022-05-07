“He has a better chance to become a world champion in MMA than in boxing” – Henry Cejudo wants to help train Jake Paul become MMA Champion

Former two division UFC Champion Henry Cejudo wants to help train Jake Paul become a World Champion in Mixed Martial Arts.

Jake Paul has had a lot of success against MMA Fighters. None of his three fights against them have come inside the octagon however.

Since January 2020, when he began his career as a combat sports athlete, the outspoken YouTuber turned boxer has been inextricably linked to the MMA world. Starting with references to Conor McGregor and other names, Paul’s most recent appearances in the ring have been against former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul on fighting in UFC

Since his last victory in December, “The Problem Child” has talked about and expressed interest in entering the ultimate proving ground, stating he’d face Khabib Nurmagomedov and tweeting footage of him kicking bags. Nonetheless, boxing appears to be Paul’s main emphasis, as he recently co-promoted Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano while anticipating his return to action in August.

“I will take care of him,” – Henry Cejudo on training Jake Paul

Meanwhile, since retiring in May 2020, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has been training and working with some of the finest in the world.

From Jon Jones to Deiveson Figueiredo of the Fight Ready squad in Arizona, “Triple C” has worked with some big names. When it comes to a possible Paul move to the ultimate proving ground, the Olympic gold medalist in wrestling will welcome him with open arms.

“With the IQ that I have for MMA… if Jake Paul ever wants to come out to Fight Ready, to come out and train with me, I will take care of him, dude,” Cejudo said on The Triple C & Schmo Show. “I think he has a better chance in mixed martial arts to become a world champion than he does in boxing.

“Jake Paul if you wanna come up and train with ‘Triple C,’ gimmick aside, persona aside, I would be more than willing to help you and really prepare, really show you the skills of the trades on how you can become the best in the world. Now if Jake Paul tells me to F off then it’s all good (laughs). This is just coming from my heart, man.”

