Conor McGregor and Jake Paul got into a messy toxic Twitter brawl over the weekend following DAZN’s Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano program.

After co-promoting the bout with Eddie Hearn, Paul took his seat ringside for Saturday’s big event.

McGregor, who was watching from home to support fellow Irish fighter Taylor, went after Paul without being provoked for the first time.

Conor tweeted:

“Who the f**k is this jackass in the pink Jimmy Saville glasses?” speaking on Jake Paul’s outfit.

Saville was a television personality in the United Kingdom who died in 2011. Following his death, sexual assault charges surfaced, concluding that he had been a s*xual predator throughout his career.

Jake Paul continues his eager hunt after “The Notorious” Conor McGregor

In 2020, Paul began tormenting the UFC star with callout videos, including one directed at his girlfriend, Dee Devlin.

“I’m the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have,” he retorted. “The one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5, The one who isn’t owned by Dana White. The one who made the fight you just watched happen. The 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid. That’s who.”

Then McGregor responded with a photograph of Saville.

Taylor won the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles by split decision in an instant classic in the ring.

Taylor and Serrano are the first two female headliners at Madison Square Garden, and they didn’t let anyone down.

Serrano, a nine-time world champion, dominated the middle rounds, and Taylor appeared spooked.

She did manage to hold on, and two judges gave her a 97-93 and a 96-93 in the contest.

Serrano won it 96-94 in the third.

Post-fight As a return for her efforts, Hearn said he’d want to give Taylor a homecoming bout in Ireland.

Serrano is already training for a future rematch, Paul claimed on Instagram. Is it possible for the two females to get it back? It would undoubtedly be fascinating.

