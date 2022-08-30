“He thought he was going to submit me! Haha” – Paddy Pimblett discusses his outstanding victory against Jordan Leavitt and the stress he experienced at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett, a rising star in the UFC from the United Kingdom, recently spoke about his submission victory against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in July.

The three times ‘The Baddy’ has competed for the UFC, he has defeated each of his opponents and received a Performance of the Night bonus.

During most of the fight’s build-up, the American challenger insisted that his wrestling and grappling would be too much for the British superstar and that he would make the Liverpudlian tap. However, Pimblett was the one to secure the rear-naked choke in the second round, taking the victory via submission for a second straight time.

Paddy Pimblett sat down with BT Sport and reviewed his victory while breaking down his fight:

“The funniest thing was that, he thought he was going to submit me! Haha. Even as I watch it back, I come out straight away when I watch it back immeditaely, I throw a big hook straight away, that’s not usually me… Obviously after seeing Molly [McCann] get the finish, I wanted it too. I wanted to get it even quicker for the crowd.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy THE BADDY Pimblett (@theufcbaddy)

Here you may see Paddy Pimblett’s entire interview with BT Sport

The Liverpudlian’s actions outside of camp are frequently criticised, even though Paddy Pimblett is undoubtedly creating a reputation for himself within the octagon.

The 27-year-old has made 155 pounds in his three UFC bouts, going undefeated in the division. Critics point out that Pimblett balloons in size outside of fight camp regularly surpass 200 pounds.

While many people, including fighters in the organisation, believe the British prospect’s reckless attitude will cost him at some point in his career, sure fans like the devil-may-care mentality of the potential.

Dana White recently spoke with BT Sport and mentioned Pimblett’s weight gain. The 53-year-old is a fan of “The Baddy,” but he admitted Pimblett’s weight gain in between fights causes him to miss last-minute opportunities:

“The problem with Paddy is he puts on so much weight that it’s not like we can just say, ‘Oh, let’s move him over here, let’s do this.’ He needs adequate notice to be ready for a fight… I’m just saying, you know, you’re asking me where he’s gonna go, when he’s gonna go, where, it’s not that easy with a kid like him that puts on that much weight.”

Here is the complete interview with Dana White.