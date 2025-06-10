‘Out of My Hands’: Frustrated Tom Aspinall Blames Dana White & Co. of UFC Politics Over Jon Jones Fight

Tom Aspinall with post event media during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Etihad Campus, SportCity, Manchester, England on the 27 July 2024. Copyright: xAndyxRowlandx PMI-6350-0004

Whether it’s a positive or a negative for the UFC remains to be seen, but it’s the saga that refuses to end. Tom Aspinall’s ongoing pursuit is approaching 20 months, and the interim champion appears no closer to securing the biggest fight of his career. The drawn-out saga is a source of growing frustration for both Aspinall and the UFC fans.

Aspinall, who recently turned 32, is in the middle of his purple patch and presents an exciting test for heavyweight champ Jon Jones.

The champion’s alleged ‘ducking’ of the bout speaks volumes about Aspinall’s qualities. Jones sits on an impressive 28-1 record, having not lost a fight since 2009.

Many view him as the GOAT of the UFC. Jones’ record has understandably earned him many admirers, with Dana White being the biggest among them. For Aspinall supporters, it points towards favoritism and a desperation to keep Jones’ legacy intact.

At the UFC 316 post-fight press conference, White stated that Jones had agreed to fight Aspinall. However, conflicting reports around Jones’ retirement and a possible fight with Francis Ngannou have sewn further doubt.

For Aspinall, it makes his pursuit a lonely, isolating experience. But as a recent clip has shown, he has an ally in a fellow countryman and UFC star.

Aspinall trained with Paddy Pimblett, appearing on a clip uploaded to his YouTube channel. With Paddy playing interviewer, Aspinall’s frustrations seeped out. However, there was an aspect of acceptance in his speech, suggesting that he may be coming to terms with the ongoing saga.

“It’s a bit frustrating, to be honest, but we are nearly over it now, which is good,” said Aspinall. “I couldn’t have somebody else saying that they were gonna beat me and not at least fight me. And then if I lose, I lose. At least I tried my best.

“It is a crazy situation. But there’s a lot of politics in the UFC at the top levels. And it’s just out of my hands, so there’s nothing I can really do about it.”

Tom Aspinall: I’ve tried not to think about Jones; I’ve just trained to ‘get better’

It has been a mentally difficult time for Tom Aspinall. But being free from the rigors of not preparing for a fight has given him the freedom to train in a way that suits him.

It’s coming up to a year since Aspinall’s last fight – a win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. And it seems that he is learning to enjoy the no-pressure routine of training without a specific, strategic focus.

“You know, that’s actually one of the positives that’s come out of it,” revealed Aspinall. “When you’ve got a fight, you’re training for a guy, aren’t you? You train for one guy. I’ve just been training to get better, which is great. Do you know what I mean?

“I’ve been improving and that and I’m someone who’s in the gym constantly anyway. I train twice a day if I’ve got a fight or not. Obviously, the intensity increases if I do have a fight soon.”

The prospect of fighting Jones will remain a key motivation, mentally and physically, for Aspinall moving forward. But he isn’t naïve either. Aspinall has enough experience to know that the UFC can shift at a moment’s notice.

Jones could very well retire or, out of spite, pursue a fight with Ngannou. And if that happens, Aspinall will be physically ready for whatever comes his way, be it Jones or anyone else in the heavyweight division.