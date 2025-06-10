‘Active’: Paddy Pimblett Subtly Fires at Jon Jones While Praising Tom Aspinall as ‘Best Heavyweight in the World’

Paddy Pimblett has made it clear who he’s rooting for between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. MMA fans have been going on and on about how ‘Bones’ should vacate his title if he doesn’t plan on fighting the Brit. But according to Jones, the fight against Aspinall is not big enough for him.

Jones claims that Aspinall has no legacy or popularity, which is why he initially wanted to fight former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. But with the Brazilian busy trying to win his belt back at light-heavyweight, that’s no longer a possibility, and Jones has just been holding on to the belt without fighting.

And joining the discourse about Jones’ fate is UFC lightweight title contender Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett. The Liverpudlian threw some shade at Jones in a YouTube video while he was filming a training session with his fellow British UFC fighter at his gym.

As he was getting ready for the session, he said something that fans immediately noticed.

“Obviously Tom is f*cking the best heavyweight in the world. Especially the best f*cking active heavyweight” — A direct diss to Jones, who has defended his heavyweight title just once in over 800 days as a champion.

Pimblett then immediately lightened the mood by making fun of how much weight he had gained. He spoke about how there’s not much of a weight difference between him and Tom, even though he’s a lightweight and Aspinall is a heavyweight.

The pair even sat down to talk about the whole heavyweight saga after their training session, and the UFC interim heavyweight champion just seemed tired of the uncertainty.

Aspinall has had enough of Jones

There is a very simple fix to the problem in the heavyweight division, making Jones vs. Aspinall a reality. That way, the interim champ gets his shot at the title, and Jones gets what will probably be his last fight in the UFC. But maybe that’s why he doesn’t want to fight Aspinall, because he is scared of losing.

‘Bones’ has made it very clear that he has only one or two fights left in him, before he hangs up the gloves, so he’s making sure it’s only the biggest fights ever. What fans can’t seem to understand is why it’s taking him so long to find his match.

But after months of trying everything short of jumping Jones in the streets, Aspinall seems tired of the undisputed champion’s attitude and now simply wants to fight the top contenders of the division.

“Everybody reached a sell-by date. Everybody’s got a time limit, he’s reached it, and now we move on,” Aspinall said.

“Everybody has a time limit and he’s reached it” ⌛️ Tom Aspinall says Jon Jones has reached his time limit @PaddyTheBaddy pic.twitter.com/zBdvcE2h3c — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) June 10, 2025

He then explained why he does not want to wait any longer, “I just want to fight, that’s been taken away from me for like nearly a year now, and that’s got nothing to do with me, and that’s a bit frustrating to be honest.”

Aspinall is currently in his prime, and wasting it on someone who is unsure whether they’ll even fight again does not make sense.

The interim heavyweight champion is just ensuring that he doesn’t become another Michael Chandler, who was left waiting for Conor McGregor for over a year, only for the fight to never happen.