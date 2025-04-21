“Her Tube Burst”: Dana White Reflects on the Moment His Daughter and Wife Proved Doctors Wrong

Dana White with the fans at Fontaine Bleu for PowerSlap 12 on March 7, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States.

UFC CEO Dana White has claimed his youngest child was a miracle, while delving into his spouse’s final pregnancy. White, the long-time promotional leader of the UFC, has three children alongside his long-time wife, Anne.

Set to guide his youngest child to college this summer following a tour of the University of Miami, White revealed he has an added security blanket for the 18-year-old already installed in the form of her elder siblings, who he claims are very, very protective of her.

“She’s well protected,” White told Khloe Kardashian on her podcast. “Yeah, it’s built-in security. I love it. It’s perfect, it couldn’t have worked out any better, you know, I had two boys older than her.” And for good reasons!

Going on to explain a scientific marvel, White revealed his wife was informed she would likely never have kids again, before the shock pregnancy with their daughter.

“My wife had a tubular pregnancy,” White added. “So, her tube burst — and her other tube was kinked. And they said she couldn’t have any more kids. So, we had two boys, we were good”, he reminisced.

“And we were in Cabo, and she didn’t feel good. She was feeling sick. And it ended up she was pregnant with my daughter, so… ” noted the UFC boss, adding that he is very close to his daughter, Savannah.

White on the difficulties of being a girl dad

The UFC leader claimed he was much stricter on her than his two elder boys, explaining he needed to “oversee” her more than them.

“It’s tougher being a girl dad,” he told on This Past Weekend during an appearance.

“Because I didn’t really give a sh*t what the boys did. They could do whatever they want… she can’t do whatever she wants. As a dad, you have to sort of oversee and protect your daughter more than you did your sons”, the dotting father of three noted.

To this end, White has ensured to keep her out of the public eye as well. The oldest White child, Dana III gets the most spotlight, courtesy of his foray into football and following in the footsteps of his father in boxing.

But that doesn’t mean that Savannah doesn’t enjoy every bit of her father’s generous nature. On her 16th birthday, White reportedly threw her a lavish party, renting the Jewel nightclub in Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, Savannah took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of herself with her dad with the caption – “Most importantly, I love my first ever Valentine.”



The UFC boss shared it on his Instagram stories as well.