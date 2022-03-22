“He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me” – Jorge Masvidal allegedly assaulted Colby Covington outside a Miami restaurant

After a bout at UFC 272 earlier this month that saw Colby Covington win by majority decision, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are still at it.

Masvidal allegedly tracked down Covington outside Papi Steak in Miami on Monday night. He was eating dinner with the Nelk Boys — who host a popular podcast — and attempted to fight him.

Police surround Covington 30 minutes after the alleged incident in-camera footage acquired by TMZ. The video was shot at 11:30 p.m. ET according to reports.

Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington outside the restaurant as he was leaving after dinner. According to TMZ, police took a report at the scene.

According to TMZ, Covington is heard stating in the video,

“He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran out the back.” “How would [Masvidal] even know I’m here?” Covington asked social media sensation Bob Menery, who was accompanying him at the eatery.

“I don’t know. You’re all over the internet.” Menery replied.

Menery had posted a video on his Instagram storey earlier that night, showing Covington and the gang at Papi Steak.

He called Covington “the king of motherf—king Miami,” and wrote, “@papisteak is that spotttttttt.” Menery continued “tonight was bulls–t” in a note on his Instagram story.

“If you talk that s–t, you’ve got to back it up.” – Masvidal tags Covington in a instagram post

Masvidal shared a video to Twitter after the reported scuffle, calling the clip the “show your face challenge.”

Masvidal tagged Covington in the post, saying,

“If you talk that s–t, you’ve got to back it up.”

“Never had a problem with @GamebredFighter. Extremely disappointed in the way he decided to handle his ongoing ‘beef’ that has already been decided in a regulated platform. @ufc.” – Menery tweeted later.

Masvidal’s First Round Management’s founder and CEO, Malik Kawa, responded to Menery’s tweet by writing:

“Colby talked about the man’s kids. I guess that’s ok in your world, no disappointment there. You sound like a grade a hoe.”

Kawa noted in a separate tweet, “I’m hearing that a someone not from Miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap.”

Former partners and friends turned adversaries, Covington and Masvidal fought on March 5 at UFC 272. Masvidal was defeated for the third time in a row by Covington, who won by unanimous decision.

