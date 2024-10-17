How Much Is UFC 308 Pay-Per-View? Price Breakdown and Where to Purchase

UFC 308 is just around the corner, featuring an exciting featherweight title showdown between Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria. This highly anticipated event will be held in Abu Dhabi, continuing the UFC’s long-standing tradition of bringing epic fights to the Middle East.

As fight fans gear up for the action, one might be wondering how and where they can catch all the action. In that spirit, here’s a breakdown of where to purchase the UFC 308 pay-per-view and how much it will cost, so one can plan your fight night perfectly!

How to watch UFC 308 and price breakdown

To catch UFC fights, one’s going to need an ESPN+ subscription. A basic ESPN+ subscription runs at $10.99 per month, or $109.99 a year if they want to pay upfront. Alternatively, they can bundle ESPN+ with Hulu + Live TV, which provides access to 95 channels (CBS, TBS, ESPN, etc.) along with Disney+. This bundle costs $76.99 per month with ads or $89.99 without ads.

Even with an ESPN+ subscription, fans still need to pay $79.99 for major UFC events like UFC 308. However, an ESPN+ subscription does give them free access to UFC Fight Nights.

For hardcore UFC fans, there’s also the ESPN+ PPV Package. It costs $134.98 annually and includes an ESPN+ subscription plus one free UFC pay-per-view event. After using the free event, fans will have to purchase the others separately.

Now that that’s out of the way, who does the UFC card feature?

UFC 308 Fight card

UFC 308 promises to be an action-packed card with a number of exciting fights to look forward to. As of writing this article, this is an entire list of the fight cards that fans will witness at UFC 308

There is of course the featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria (c) and Max Holloway. Then there’s what many consider the #1 contender fight for the middleweight division between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker.

Sharaputdin Magomedov takes on Armen Petrosyan while light heavyweight #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev fights Aleksandar Rakic as champion Alex Pereira recovers from his last fight against Khalil Rountree Jr.

As for the rest of the card, here it is for perusal.

Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige, featherweights

Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos, welterweights

Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki, lightweights

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Santos, bantamweights

Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Justin Tafa, heavyweights

Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo, bantamweights

Bruno Silva vs. Ismail Naurdiev, middleweights

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, welterweights

Ibo Aslan vs. Rafael Cerqueira, light heavyweights

Now, when does one set the alarm?

Timing and venue

UFC 308 is taking place on Sat., Oct. 26, 2024, at the iconic Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. The action kicks off early with the prelims starting at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, followed by the highly anticipated main card at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

What do you think of the UFC 308 card? Do let us know in the comments.