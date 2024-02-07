“Huge B*lls”: Andrew and Tristan Tate Express Concern While Praising ‘G’ Tucker Carlson for Securing Vladimir Putin Interview

Andrew Tate and his elder brother Tristan Tate have been huge advocates for free speech. They are extremely polarising individuals with controversial takes on the issues that are faced by humans. While this has given them a huge audience, it has also landed them in trouble with the law. Despite being in trouble, the brothers still advocate and cheer others who believe in free speech and expose the truth to the public. Tucker Carlson was the most recent recipient of the Tate brothers’ support.

Tucker Carlson posted on Twitter a few hours earlier that he had secured an interview with none other than Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia. Carlson stated that he flew from the United States to Russia, to receive answers on the most pressing topics that the world wanted answers on from Putin. In addition to that, he also stated that the interview would be shared free for everyone to view on his website as well as Twitter. He also thanked Elon Musk for not suppressing the reach of the video.

Needless to say, Carlson’s news generated a lot of reactions from the biggest names in the world. The Tate brothers also voice their support on the same. Andrew Tate reacted to the video, saying,

“G”

Tristan Tate shared his thoughts on the video, saying,

“It is Tuesday February 6th and Tucker Carlson has huge b*lls.”

The elder Tate brother also added,

“Pray for Tucker Carlson. American hero.”

Carlson parted ways with Fox News after 14 years in 2023. Since then, he has been hosting his show on Twitter. Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate are among the many people he has interviewed since he started working for himself.

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate hold Tucker Carlson in high regard

After being released from prison in the second half of 2023, the Tate brothers were placed under house arrest. One of the very first interviews that the brothers gave was with the BBC, which did not end well.

Following that, both brothers sat separately with Carlson for an interview. Both the brothers hold Carlson in high regard and speak well of him in the interview as well as on social media.

During the interview, Carlson asked both brothers hard-hitting questions, and the brothers replied to the best of their abilities. Andrew Tate’s interview with Tucker Carlson has 110 million views on Twitter. Needless to say, the interview with Putin will easily surpass those numbers.