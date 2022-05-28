“Hypercritical” – Beneil Dariush calls out Charles Oliveira for wanting to fight Conor McGregor Instead of facing true contenders

Beneil Dariush calls out former Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira for wanting to fight Conor McGregor Instead of facing true contenders.

Beneil Dariush sees himself as one of the most furious fighters on the entire UFC list. But lately, his frustration has begun to intensify every time he talks to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

His struggles with Charles Oliveira go back to about two years, when he was handed over and accepted to fight Brazil only for the matchup to fall a few days later. At the time, she was told that Oliveira had family problems that would prevent her from competing.

But a few weeks later, “Do Bronx” instead accepted a fight with Tony Ferguson. He is fast approaching today, with Beneil Dariush riding seven medals, which puts him at the top of the lightweight rankings. Yet he rarely hears Oliveira call his name when asked about possible opposition.

To make matters worse, Oliveira was recently stripped of the UFC lightweight title after losing weight and is now considered the No. 1 rival in the category.

Here is the interview with MMA Talks

Oliveira calling for a fight with Conor McGregor than he considered fighting Beneil Dariush

“He’s talking about wanting to fight Conor, and he’s talking about how these guys never shot him when he was out of the top five, blah, blah, blah,” Dariush told The Fighter vs. The Writer. “We had to fight in October 2020. I have a combat contract, I can post a picture of it. He said something about family matters and I can’t say, ‘Oh, he didn’t fight me, I don’t believe it.’ Family comes first, I understand that. But the same thing people do to him, he does to me.

“He had to fight me, get out on bail, run away from Tony Ferguson. Now, instead of fighting real competitors, do you want to fight Conor? Want to fight Nate Diaz? This is hypocrisy. This is the only thing that worries me. ”

McGregor is currently recovering from a broken leg while playing for Dustin Poirier in early 2021. There is no set time for his return to work.

McGregor has only been 1-3 in his last four games. On the face of it, his persistence makes him someone who would never be able to return to a long career to face the best lightweight in sports. This is another reason why Dariush is so angry with Oliveira chasing a war.

“I understand that the media has their thing, the UFC has a part of it, but for him to chase the unicorn, it’s very worrying,” he said. “There are two clear competitors in front of you, and you are trying to chase a unicorn. No one knows when Conor will fight again. The young man may not even fight this year. Make sense. It doesn’t make sense. ”

When Oliveira spoke for the first time about McGregor following his victory in the UFC 274, his lightweight teammate Islam Makhachev mocked the proposal and argued that he was the right candidate for the vacant title. Oliveira, however, quickly dismissed Makhachev’s cries and told him to keep fighting Dariush to decide who would fight for the title.

Beneil Dariush on possibly a rematch with Islam Makhachev

If the UFC asks, Dariush has no problem accepting the Makhachev rematch. But he also wonders if Oliveira is trying to make the same happen so that he can finally avoid one of them.

“Reasonable, reasonable,” said Darius. “I don’t really know what else there is. We don’t even say our names. That adds to it too. But it may be that you want one of us to pull out the other one just to deal with one person.

“I think in terms of style, yes [we are the toughest players at Oliveira]. Because if you look at Kevin Lee’s fight, Kevin Lee was not doing that well with Charles but he was doing his best job against him on the ground, when he was sitting on top. I think you might have won one round by just being on top, by holding Charles down for a round. There’s no disrespect for Kevin, but Kevin doesn’t have jiu-jitsu, the move is as touching as I am or Islam. I think in terms of style, it’s Charles ’nightmare. I think it was a bad dream for both of them.”

At the moment, Dariush cannot say for sure what will happen next, although he would like to settle his unfinished business with Oliveira in August or September. If he still has to win one battle to win the title, so be it. But most of all, he just wants Oliveira to acknowledge the real rivals in the category they are waiting to face.

“Listen, if I have to fight against Islam, calm down,” Dariush said. “I told the UFC that I would be ready in August or September. I have been told that Islam wants to wait now for the Abu Dhabi card [in October]. All right, whatever, if I have to wait till then, I’ll fight him then. But if Charles is just waiting to fight Conor, that doesn’t make sense.

“We are both here. We are both ready to fight for the title. It’s annoying. Right now, I’m just waiting to see what happens. I don’t usually get frustrated because I understand that every tournament is famous and there is a lot of politics in the game. I get it. You’re really doing the things that other people do to you, so I don’t get it. “

