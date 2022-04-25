“The fight between me and Conor is going to be really big” – Michael Chandler says his fight with Conor McGregor would be “Totally Huge”

Despite both men losing two of their last three fights, Michael Chandler says a battle with Conor McGregor would be “Absolutely Huge.”

Conor McGregor, 33, lost for the second time in a row to Dustin Poirier in their third fight at UFC 264 in July last year.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler finished second in a bloody and bloody battle with Justin Gaethje on Kamaru Usman’s big card replay against Colby Covington following his defeat by Charles Oliveira.

But despite these challenges, the American has suggested that the long-awaited debate with Notorious is still high on his list.

Chandler has called the Irishman politely several times in the past, and told MMA Fighting of his desire to share the octagon with the highest paid star when it comes to sports.

He said: “Obviously, Conor, I have talked about my peace with you. I think the fight between me and Conor is going to be really big. I want those big times, those big battles, those kinds of big stadiums that are high quality so I can continue to build my career in it.”

Chandler on his To Fight List

Chandler, however, has another great battle on his mind – against the Poirier of all people.

He continued: “That is what I wanted to do when I joined the UFC. I wanted to fight all the top guys. Poirier was actually one of the guys we asked for, and he initially refused, which I have no problem with. He was at the top of the league and I was the one who came out of the UFC. So he was always on the list. He’s a guy I respect. My favorite guy inside mixed martial arts. The guy I would like to compete with. ”

Chandler has already lost two of the previous three matches after Gaethje thrashed him, but he claims he is’stuck at the moment’ because he wants to show off to the crowd.

He continued: “You look at who the champion Charles Oliveira is – I have fought him and people would like to see me fight him again, obviously because of the way the first war was. Then the most likely young man, likely to be challenged was Justin Gaethje, who I obviously had a Fight of the Year with. Maybe by thinking more about the game plan and thinking about winning, I would actually have won that fight, I loved it, I really enjoyed my life there. I didn’t care if I won, I was just in the middle of a fight. ”

