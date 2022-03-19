‘I almost died’: Michael Bisping recalls ‘terrifying’ car ride with Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping shares his terrifying car ride experience with Khamzat Chimaev and Daren Till.

This past week, Bisping was at the UFC 272 comment desk in Las Vegas, and while in town he shared a meal with Chimaev and Till. The two began a very quick friendship last month when Till started training with Chimaev at the Allstar Training Center and has apparently become as strong as thieves – or perhaps, street runners.

The newfound friendship between Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till is going strong, so says Michael Bisping. The duo enjoys each other company and same similar interest in sports, cars and lifestyle [Bisping further added that].

Car Ride Experience with the Duo

“Terrifying. Oh my God, I was in the car with them, with Khamzat and Darren both taking turns to drive. I almost died, They’re 28 and 26, I’m 43. I’ve grown up a bit. I’ve done a little bit of maturing over the years.”

“We went out to dinner Friday night. They picked me up from the hotel, which is very nice, and they drive me back to the hotel and got a little giddy. Khamzat’s driving like an absolute g****** maniac! And I mean a maniac. On the wrong side of the road, purposely, dodging traffic — I’m in the back, ‘Ahh! Ahh!’ Screaming, putting my seat belt on like, ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’ They pull in the gas station, I went in to buy some milk for my coffee in the morning and I come out and they’re doing donuts like maniacs in the car park. I’m like, ‘Guys, you’re going to get arrested!’ I get in the car, Darren Till starts doing more donuts, just misses the fuel pump by about this much [holds his fingers two inches apart], and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, let me out of this car.’

“If they make it to the fight, if they don’t die, I’m gonna be very, very impressed.”

Bisping shared the benefits the two are getting from each other. Daren till has much experience in the ring that could help Khamzat while Till wanted to get back on the drawing board, and Khamzat could help him with that.

Till, a former UFC welterweight champion, has struggled since rising to 185 pounds. After ousting Kelvin Gastelum, Till dropped two straight to Robert Whittaker, and most recently lost to Derek Brunson at UFC Fight Night 191 last September.

After the loss, Till (18-4-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) sought a change in nature and headed to Stockholm to train with one of the biggest emerging stars, his rival Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) .

