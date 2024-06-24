“I Am Not Usually Wrong”: Brian Ortega Reveals Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Is ‘Already Booked’

Is Ilia Topuria fighting Max Holloway? Is he still doing MMA math and avoiding the Alex Volkanovski rematch? Well, as it turns out, Brian Ortega has now claimed that a fight has already been booked.

The two loud-mouthed wrist slingers kept hinting at a title fight next and fans were eager to see that fight happen.

Following his win over Alexander Volkanovski, there were two options for the Spaniard for his first tittle defense. He could either give ‘Volk’ the rematch or he could go up against the BMF champion Max Holloway.

Well, according to Brian Ortega, the decision has already been made.

‘T-City’ himself is just a week away from his fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 303, but in a recent interview with Shak MMA on YouTube, he spoke about why the Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway fight was a done deal,

“I think that fight’s already made. I heard that fight’s already made, let’s just say it that way, from what I heard. I could be wrong but I’m not usually wrong.”

When asked for his prediction of the rumored fight, Brian Ortega said that he believed both fighters were very equally matched and anything could happen.

Ilia Topuria looks in disbelief as Max Holloway calls him out at UFC 300 pic.twitter.com/aKs7R9jN7B — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) April 14, 2024

Now, with all the fighters already in the line for the title, Brian Ortega has also revealed that he didn’t see a future in the division.

Brian Ortega hints at a move to Lightweight

UFC 303 may be the last time we see Brian Ortega fight at 145lbs. ‘T-City’ does not think there is any future for him in the division with b0th Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski in the line ahead of him.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn For MMA Junkie, Ortega opened up about how a move to lightweight would be a better option since he will have to wait a long time for a title shot at the featherweight title.

“There’s no title fight for me anytime soon because of what’s going on in the game. Max has a guaranteed title shot and Volk does as well….You have to make peace with reality.”

Brian Ortega tells @MikeBohn he’ll move to lightweight following #UFC303 after coming to terms with his place at 145 pounds. “There’s no title fight for me anytime soon because of what’s going on in the game. … You have to make peace with reality.” pic.twitter.com/fq3EPXXL1M — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 23, 2024

Ortega is not wrong. If Topuria manages to defeat Holloway, there will be a rematch for sure. If he the drops the title to the Hawaian, he himself will be demanding a rematch. So either way, there a long series of events before Ortega can see himself in the title picture.

Meanwhile, the lightweight divison is running out of people for Iskam Makhachev to defend his title against.