“I didn’t want to do it on purpose” – Shaquille O’Neal knocked an NBA teammate unconscious with a sleeper hold because of an MMA fight

Shaquille O’Neal once knocked an NBA teammate unconscious with a sleeper hold over a UFC dispute.

Shaquille O’Neal is not one of those athletes who became insignificant after retirement. He has kept many fans following countries and sports. And the reason after that is the unique personality that it still holds today. Aside from being a retired millionaire with a variety of businesses, ‘Shaq’ is funny, persistent, and sometimes a little aggressive. And thankfully, he speaks frankly about it.

By appearing on numerous TV shows and live gigs, ‘Shaq’ has established his presence on screen and fans love to hear his past stories. He revealed that one of the myths surrounding him was true when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Shaquille O’Neal has admitted that he fired his team-mate for moving ahead of the NBA game.

Kimmel questioned ‘Shaq’ about certain myths around him and asked, “Have you ever put a colleague, while you were in the Phoenix Suns, in the dormitory, and provoked him just before the game?”

“True,” replied ‘Shaq’.

Kimmel asked him why, and ‘Shaq’ revealed the MMA fight to be its cause.



He replied,

“Because someone in my country was fighting a boy I knew in MMA. He just said ‘oh my god, my guy’ I look like a brother we got a game, relax. But he just held himself and then went into my face and you know my mind is right. As I didn’t want to do it on purpose but he came to my place and just thought about it. ”…

Shaquille O’Neal is a big fan of martial arts and loves to get involved whenever he has the opportunity. He has many friends in the UFC, AEW, and WWE and has even appeared many times in guests at franchises.

Shaquille O’Neal has released Chuck Liddell

However, this was not the only time hereleased the man. In a humorous video throwing back, Shaquille O’Neal was playing in the gym, giving challenges to Hong-man Choi and former UFC champion Chuck Liddell.

He even had a cardboard cut of Liddell next to him. And Shaq did not shy away from exploiting the culture. A 7 ’1” tall basketball player tossed a wild arm into Liddell’s fixed area, pushing it to the ground. And he ended it by finally kissing a piece of beaten cardboard and saying, “Shaq kisses him… Shaq kisses him on the mouth. Oh my God! Contempt for the UFC !!! ”

